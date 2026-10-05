Portugal Overcome Norway To Make Nations League QF

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Goncalo Ramos scored a 79th-minute winner as Cristiano Ronaldo-less Portugal overcame spirited Norway 2-1 to seal their place in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals.

Kristoffer Ajer put the visitors ahead in spectacular fashion via a sumptuous half-volley, but Portugal levelled just two minutes later when Joao Cancelo powered home in style.

The hosts then edged in front late on as Goncalo Ramos added the finish to Joso Felix's clever lay-off, and the two-time Nations League champions held on to extend their winning Group A4 start despite having Francisco Conceicao dismissed for a second bookable offence in the closing stages.

Elsewhere, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee played pivotal roles as Denmark and the Netherlands also picked up valuable victories.

Hojlund's composed penalty secured Denmark's second win of the campaign and extended their unbeaten run against Wales to five matches.

Wales started brightly, controlling possession and threatening through Brennan Johnson and Lewis Koumas, but Denmark grew into the game, with Gustav Isaksen and Oliver Provstgaard going close before half-time.

Danny Ward then produced two outstanding saves in quick succession to deny Hojlund and Isaksen, before his misplaced pass led to the spot kick, with Højlund making no mistake to score his third goal in his last four Nations League matches.

The Netherlands remain unbeaten under Xavi Hernandez after Joshua Zirkzee's goal gave them a 2-1 win over Serbia in Eindhoven.

The Netherlands dominated the opening half-hour and went ahead when Teun Koopmeiners' free-kick flashed through a ruck of bodies and in. Mihajlo Cvetkovic's header ensured that the Oranje have both scored and conceded in all of their fixtures so far, before Zirkzee settled the game from close range with 19 minutes remaining to leave his side with two wins and two draws in the section.

-IANS

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