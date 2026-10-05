Indian Bank Manager Death: Chennai Tragedy Sparks Fresh Debate On Workplace Pressure

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a tragic incident on Saturday evening, a senior executive at Indian Bank's corporate headquarters in Chennai died following a fatal fall from the fourth floor of the bank's Parry's Corner office.

57-year-old Kanishq Bajpai, the Chief Manager of the Information Technology division, had stepped out of his office and was standing near the balcony just before the incident occurred, according to the DT NEXT report.

A security guard on the premises raised an immediate alarm after witnessing the fall and rushed Bajpai to Stanley Government Hospital, where medical authorities declared him dead on arrival.

The North Beach police have taken cognisance of the incident and initiated a comprehensive probe.

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Authorities said that Bajpai, a native of Uttar Pradesh who lived in Chennai with his wife and son, had been on a 15-minute phone call with his family moments before the tragedy.

Investigators are now recording statements from his family members to reconstruct his final hours and gain insight into his mental state leading up to the event.

Following the tragedy, Indian Bank issued a formal statement of condolence on social media. The public sector lender emphasised its commitment to standing by the bereaved family and offering all necessary assistance during this devastating time.

While official investigations are still underway to determine whether the fall was accidental or intentional.

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The incident has reignited the nationwide debate over the mounting workplace pressure within India's banking sector. Across professional networks, bank employees have been highlighting a systemic crisis of severe stress, unrealistic operational targets, and intense corporate environments that increasingly define modern banking roles.

Middle and senior management professionals frequently bear the brunt of this ecosystem, forced to navigate chronic understaffing, gruelling working hours, and the relentless pressure to meet aggressive business targets while ensuring strict regulatory compliance.

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This comes days after the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU ) reached an understanding, and deferred the proposed 3-day strike - originally scheduled from 28-30 September.

The protest was part of a push by employee unions demanding a five-day work week and, due to concerns over the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, among other issues.