Bihar 'Drishyam'-Inspired Murder: Sons' Phone Call Exposes Father's Killing After 2,000-Km Trip

A man watched the recently released Bollywood crime thriller Drishyam 3 at a theatre in Surat, travelled nearly 2,000 kilometres to his home in Bihar's Samastipur, switched off his mobile phone and hacked his sleeping father to death with an axe. Then, under the impression that he had successfully buried his tracks, he started on his journey back to Surat. On the other hand, his meticulously prepared crime was revealed by a single phone call to his wife.

The murder took place late on the night of July 26 in Darwa village in Samastipur district. Raghuveer Sahni, who was 50 years old at the time, was sleeping outside his home when his son, Shiv Shankar, 26 years old, reportedly struck him many times with an axe and then escaped, according to the police reported on Sunday.

Following the plotting of the murder, Shiv Shankar, who had a tense relationship with his father, went from Surat, where he lived and worked, to Samastipur, according to the police. In addition, Shiv Shankar had a number of disagreements with Raghuveer about a land dispute, and it is possible that these disagreements were the impetus for him to devise a scheme to assassinate his father.

After turning on his phone and making contact with his wife, Shiv Shankar was eventually located in Surat. This discovery gave the authorities with an essential piece of information that allowed them to set up a trap and apprehend him.

How Drishyam Inspired Him?

The movie Drishyam, which stars Ajay Devgn, is a copy of the same name in Malayalam. It's about Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Devgn, who tries to keep his family safe after someone kills them by making up a detailed story and changing the order of events.

He uses details that don't seem out of the ordinary to trick investigators into thinking that his family wasn't around when the crime happened. The movie is mostly about how he carefully makes up a fake story to stay ahead of the cops.

In this case, police say Shiv Shankar got ideas for planning his father's murder from Drishyam 3, especially how it stresses making a false schedule and avoiding a digital record.

How And Why Did He Murder His Father?

There was a disagreement between Shiv Shankar and his father, who reportedly assaulted both Shiv Shankar and his wife, according to the police. A disagreement had also arisen between the father and son about the selling of family land. Shiv Shankar had moved to Surat with his wife for work. Police said he watched Drishyam 3 at a theatre in Surat before deciding to return to his village and kill his father. Before starting his journey, he switched off his mobile phone.

During the course of the investigation, the police discovered that he initially arrived in Patna and then proceeded to Hajipur. Afterward, he boarded a train and arrived at the Patori station in the evening. He then departed from there. In order to reach his village, he first boarded an autorickshaw and then walked for almost four km. After arriving at his residence at about midnight, he went in through the rear door.

Police said he picked up an axe kept inside the house and allegedly attacked his father, who was sleeping at the entrance. Raghuveer died from his injuries. Shiv Shankar then left the axe behind and returned towards Patori railway station.

How Did The Son Get Caught?

Shiv Shankar's scheme started to fall apart at the train station, according to Patori DSP BK Meghavi.

He kept his phone off while travelling, but in Patori he turned it on and made a call to his wife. Then he turned it off once more. Investigators got a vital clue from that little exercise. Police had already become suspicious because Shiv Shankar did not attend his father's funeral. Technical surveillance showed that his mobile phone was located around Patori station on the day of the murder and appeared in Surat about 36 hours later.

Investigators also examined his call records and found the conversation with his wife from Patori.