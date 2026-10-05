Delhi Police Arrest Two Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi, Rashid Cablewala Gangs After Encounter

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) The North East Delhi District Special Staff team arrested two criminals following a late-night encounter in Usmanpur Yamuna Khadar, police said on Monday. Both accused sustained bullet injuries to their legs during the exchange of fire and were subsequently admitted to a hospital.

According to Delhi Police, the Special Staff team received information about the movement of the two accused. Acting on the tip-off, the police laid a trap in Usmanpur Yamuna Khadar, under the jurisdiction of New Usmanpur police station.

When the police team spotted the two suspects approaching, they signalled them to stop. However, the accused allegedly attempted to flee and opened fire at the police personnel.

The police retaliated, following which both accused sustained gunshot injuries to their legs. They were subsequently overpowered and taken into custody before being shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The accused have been identified as Wasim and Kaifi, police said. According to the police, the two had demanded extortion money from a businessman in the Bhajanpura area on October 2 and had also fired shots in the air. A case was subsequently registered in connection with the incident.

Police said the two accused were associated with the Rashid Cablewala gang, which operates in Northeast Delhi. According to the preliminary investigation, Rashid Cablewala is suspected of working for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

During the encounter, bullets fired by the accused also struck the bulletproof jackets of two police personnel. However, both policemen escaped unhurt.

The police are currently interrogating the two arrested accused and conducting further investigations to establish their criminal backgrounds and possible links with other members of the gangs.

The development comes days after the Delhi Police Crime Branch had arrested an active member of the Takkar gang on Friday in connection with an attempt-to-murder case. The accused had already been declared a proclaimed offender. The arrested accused was identified as 30-year-old Ghulam Khwaja alias Ale, a resident of Dabri in Delhi.

During interrogation, Khwaja disclosed his links with the Takkar gang and provided information about its activities in areas including Dwarka, Dabri and Uttam Nagar, as well as adjoining parts of Haryana.