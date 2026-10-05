Himesh Reshammiya: Winning Just Once Is Not Enough

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Music composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya, who is set to return to the judge's chair with Indian Idol: Legends Return, says winning just once is not enough.

The channel took to their social media handles to share a new promo, where Reshammiya says, "Indian Idol ke itihaas ki sabse bari jung lekar aa raha hoon main... Let's begin!"

(I am bringing the biggest battle in the history of Indian Idol... Let's begin.)

He further added: "Jahan Idol ke ab tak ke stars phir se sabit karenge khud ko. Kyunki sirf ek baar jeetna kaafi nahi hota, baar baar jeetna padta hai."

(Where the stars of Idol so far will once again prove themselves. Because winning just once is not enough, you have to win again and again.)

Reshammiya in another promo said:,“Ek saal mein 36 superhit songs... Michael Jackson ke thriller album ke baad second highest-selling album in the world, 'Aap Kaa Surroor'... aur 1300 blockbuster hits ke baad bhi ek time aaya jab laga khud ko phir se sabit karna padega..”

(36 superhit songs in a year... 'Aap Kaa Surroor' became the second highest-selling album in the world after Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'... and even after 1,300 blockbuster hits, there came a time when I felt that I had to prove myself all over again.)

Reflecting on that phase of his career and the determination that followed, he added,“Aur maine sabit kiya, Cap Mania tour aur Bloomberg's Global Popstar list mein shamil hone wala iklota Indian bankar. Sirf ek baar jeetna kaafi nahi hota, baar-baar jeetna padta hai..”

(And I proved it, by doing the Cap Mania tour and becoming the only Indian to be featured on Bloomberg's Global Popstar list. Winning just once is not enough; you have to win again and again.)

Teasing yet another major element of the season, he signs off with,“Ab sawaal sirf jeet ka nahi... apni pehchan bachane ka hai... Unka naam mitega ya phir se ban jayega... kya hoga, yeh toh waqt batayega. Are you ready?”

(Now the question is not just about winning... it is about saving their identity. Will their names fade away or will they be made again... what happens, only time will tell. Are you ready?)

The returning lineup includes Indian Idol Season 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant and runner-up Amit Sana, along with Season 10 winner Salman Ali. Season 12 finalist Mohd. Danish, Season 13 finalist Bidipta Chakraborty and Season 16 runners-up Anshika Chonkar, Manraj Veer and Tanishk Shukla are also part of the season.

The show is set to premiere on October 17 on Sony Entertainment Television.