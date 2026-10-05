8Th Pay Commission LATEST Updates: What Changes For Pension, DA, Salary

8th Pay Commission LATEST Updates: The commission is currently holding talks with employee unions, pensioner groups, and other stakeholders to revise salaries, pensions, and allowances. The commission will hold next round of discussions in Bengaluru

Central government employees and pensioners just got a major update regarding the 8th Pay Commission. The commission is currently talking to employee unions, pensioner groups, and other stakeholders to revise salaries, pensions, and allowances. The commission will hold its next round of discussions in Bengaluru on October 7 and 8.

Sources say the commission has already visited 14 locations across the country to gather feedback from various groups. The commission has already completed 11 months of its 18-month deadline. Experts believe the commission will submit its report right on time.

The fitment factor remains the biggest talking point in the 8th Pay Commission. Employee unions have raised several demands for a salary hike. The central government and the pay commission have not finalized any specific fitment factor yet. People should not treat circulating numbers like 2.57, 3.0, or 3.68 as the final salary structure right now.

Employees are showing great interest in the Dearness Allowance or DA hike alongside the 8th Pay Commission. Officials are discussing a possible DA hike from July 2026 based on recent CPI-IW data. No one should consider any specific percentage as final until the government makes an official announcement.

Experts expect the government to implement the 8th Pay Commission recommendations from January 1, 2026. The final decision will only become clear after the commission submits its report, the central government approves it, and issues official guidelines. Employees should not expect extra salary in hand right away.

Pension revision for central government pensioners remains a crucial focus for the 8th Pay Commission, alongside employee salaries. Various employee and pensioner unions have demanded benefits for older pensioners too. The final pension hike will depend entirely on the commission's recommendations and the government's decision. The biggest update right now is that the 8th Pay Commission is moving forward with discussions and gathering feedback, but the government has not announced any final salary hike or fitment factor yet. A clear picture of salary and pension changes will only emerge after the commission submits its report.