Car Gets Trapped In Web Of Electric Wires Under Flyover, Bizarre Visual Leaves Internet Stunned

A bizarre sight under a flyover has caught the attention of social media users after a car was seen hanging dangerously amid a tangled web of electric wires. The unusual scene left onlookers stunned, with several people gathering around to witness the shocking sight.

Car Trapped In A Web Of Wires

The viral pictures show a white car suspended at a considerable height beneath a flyover, surrounded by dozens of tangled electrical cables. The vehicle appears to have become completely trapped in the wires, with its wheels and body visibly entangled.

People can be seen standing below and looking up at the car, while others appear to be recording the unusual scene on their phones.

How Did The Car Reach There?

The biggest question surrounding the incident is how the car ended up in such a dangerous position. The social media post carrying the pictures also highlighted that the exact reason behind the bizarre incident was yet to become clear.

No confirmed details about the circumstances leading to the car getting trapped were immediately available from the post.

Pictures Leave Internet Curious

The unusual visuals have sparked curiosity online, with users questioning what could possibly have caused the vehicle to end up hanging among the wires. The combination of the car, flyover and tangled cables makes the scene look almost unreal.

However, without verified information about the incident, claims about the exact cause or location should be treated cautiously. The images themselves, meanwhile, have certainly left social media users stunned.