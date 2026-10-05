EKOUAER Celebrates 11Th Anniversary With Brand Friend Vanessa Hudgens: Unveiling“My Comfort Era” This October

MENAFN - GetNews)EKOUAER, one of Amazon's leading apparel brands, officially celebrates its 11th Anniversary this October, marking over a decade of redefining daily loungewear and sleepwear for global consumers. Building upon the official partnership launched in July, EKOUAER is highlighting its ongoing collaboration with actress and fashion icon Vanessa Hudgens, who serves as a EKOUAER Brand Friend.

Celebrating under the annual banner theme, "Ekouaer. 11th Anniversary: For Every Chapter, Mood & Moment," the brand centers its October campaign on the transition from traditional homewear to multi-scenario comfort lifestyle.

"I love pieces that feel effortless but still put together," shared Vanessa Hudgens during the campaign release. "Everything in the collection can be dressed up or down depending on where the day takes you, which is exactly how I want to dress right now."

Key hero items featured in this October's anniversary collection include the sleek Ekouaer Satin Pajamas Set with bow-tie detail-perfect for loungewear, bridal parties, or cozy autumn evenings- the versatile, ultra-cozy Ekouaer 2-Piece Pleated Lounge & Sweater Se. suitable for everything from weekend travel to casual street style.

Over the past 11 years, EKOUAER has grown into a fashion powerhouse on Amazon. The brand's October celebration coincides with major fall promotional events, offering fans and shoppers exclusive ways to step into their own "Comfort Era" alongside Hudgens.

About EKOUAER

EKOUAER is a premier global brand dedicated to providing high-quality, comfortable, and stylish sleepwear, loungewear, and lifestyle apparel. Combining thoughtful design with premium materials, EKOUAER aims to bring effortless elegance, relaxation, and confidence to everyday life for consumers around the world.