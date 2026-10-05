Moderate Monday Weather Ahead Of Cooler, Rainy Tuesday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) -- Moderate weather will prevail across most regions on Monday, before a noticeable drop in temperatures brings scattered rain and occasional thunder to parts of the country on Tuesday, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.

Clouds at varying altitudes will appear during the day, while relatively hot conditions persist in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Winds will be moderate northwesterly.

Monday's temperatures are forecast to reach 27 degrees Celsius in East Amman and across the plains and 25 C in West Amman. Highs will reach 24 C in the northern highlands, 23 C in the Sharah highlands and 30 C in the Badia.

The Jordan Valley and other low-lying areas will remain warmer, with highs of 34 C in the northern Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba and 35 C in the southern Jordan Valley.

The weather will turn cooler and more unsettled on Tuesday as a weak spell of atmospheric instability affects the country. Temperatures will drop noticeably, leaving pleasant conditions across most regions and moderate weather in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.

Scattered showers are forecast over parts of the south and east, where rain could occasionally be accompanied by thunder. Parts of the central and northern regions could also see brief showers during the early morning.

Westerly winds will become active at times and may raise dust across the Badia.

Temperatures will rebound slightly on Wednesday, although limited parts of the east could still see light showers. Another slight rise is expected on Thursday, returning moderate conditions to most regions and hotter weather to the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.

//Petra// RZ