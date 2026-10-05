Russian Drone Attack In Kherson Region Leaves One Injured
"At around 19:20, the Russians attacked a man in Pryozerne using a UAV," the post said.
As a result of the drone strike, the 53-year-old resident sustained an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his arm. He is receiving the necessary medical assistance.Read also: Drone strike on power facility in Poltava region leaves 22,000 customers without power
As Ukrinform reported, during the day Russian forces shelled Bilozerka in the Kherson region with artillery, injuring a 76-year-old woman.
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