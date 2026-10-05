Russian Drone Attack In Kherson Region Leaves One Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional State Administration reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"At around 19:20, the Russians attacked a man in Pryozerne using a UAV," the post said.

As a result of the drone strike, the 53-year-old resident sustained an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his arm. He is receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Drone strike on power facility in Poltava region leaves 22,000 customers without power

As Ukrinform reported, during the day Russian forces shelled Bilozerka in the Kherson region with artillery, injuring a 76-year-old woman.