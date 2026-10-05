OPEC+ Keeps Output Quotas Unchanged

Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman held a virtual meeting earlier today and reaffirmed "their collective commitment to achieve full conformity with the Declaration of Cooperation." The seven countries also agreed to continue holding monthly meetings "to review market conditions," with the next meeting scheduled for November 1.

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