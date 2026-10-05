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OPEC+ Keeps Output Quotas Unchanged

OPEC+ Keeps Output Quotas Unchanged


2026-10-05 12:08:37
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Seven OPEC+ countries that previously agreed to additional voluntary production adjustments announced on Sunday that they decided not to make any changes to their output quotas and to maintain the September 2026 required production for November.

Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman held a virtual meeting earlier today and reaffirmed "their collective commitment to achieve full conformity with the Declaration of Cooperation." The seven countries also agreed to continue holding monthly meetings "to review market conditions," with the next meeting scheduled for November 1.

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