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Saudi Ministry To Host 4Th ASEAN Countries Conference In Cambodia

Saudi Ministry To Host 4Th ASEAN Countries Conference In Cambodia


2026-10-05 12:07:51
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

RIYADH, Oct 5 (NNN-SPA) -- Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance will host the two-day 4th ASEAN Countries Conference from Monday in Cambodia, with the participation of a distinguished group of ministers, scholars, researchers, and Islamic figures, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The conference aims to highlight the sources and areas of the Ummah's excellence, identify its determinants, warn against threats to it, and highlight the efforts of Islamic institutions to promote the Ummah's excellence.

It also seeks to strengthen communication among Islamic institutions and figures in pursuit of this goal.

Its mission is to reinforce the values of moderation and balance and highlight efforts to promote the Ummah's excellence.

The first day will feature five academic sessions addressing a number of specialised topics, while the conference will continue on its second day with three academic sessions.

--NNN-SPA

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