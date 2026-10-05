Green Rain Energy Holdings Engages FG Relations To Expand Investor Communications Across Europe And The United States

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investor relations advisory engagement will support shareholder communications, investor outreach and financial media visibility

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTCID: GREH) (“Green Rain” or the“Company”) announced that it has engaged FG Relations, an investor relations advisory firm operating across Europe and the United States, to strengthen shareholder communications and support outreach to international investor audiences.

FG Relations will begin work immediately, focusing on investor messaging, market positioning and the Company's investor relations initiatives. The engagement supports Green Rain's efforts to modernize investor communications under the leadership of Alfredo Papadakis, President of Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.

Investor Relations Scope

FG Relations will support Green Rain in:



Refining investor messaging to explain the Company's strategic direction.

Enhancing disclosure practices to address global investor expectations.

Expanding outreach to institutional and retail investors across Europe and the United States.

Supporting financial media visibility in markets relevant to the Company's long-term growth. Preparing communications for upcoming corporate initiatives and capital markets activity.



The engagement is intended to improve how Green Rain communicates its development plans and corporate priorities to shareholders, prospective investors, analysts and financial media.

“Our engagement with FG Relations marks a pivotal step in Green Rain's evolution,” said Alfredo Papadakis, President of Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.“As we expand our operational footprint and prepare for the next stage of corporate growth, it is essential that our message reaches the right investors in the right markets. FG Relations brings a sophisticated, cross-continental IR capability that aligns perfectly with our objectives.”

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTCID: GREH) is a clean-energy company focused on renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure opportunities. Through its development operations, the Company is pursuing projects involving solar energy, electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy efficiency and related clean-energy technologies.

Green Rain Energy's strategy includes developing scalable energy infrastructure in high-value urban and commercial markets while pursuing opportunities to expand its EV charging network across the United States.

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About FG Relations

FG Relations provides investor relations advisory services across Europe and the United States. The firm helps companies communicate their corporate strategies to investors, analysts and financial media, with a focus on differences in disclosure practices and shareholder expectations across markets.

Investor Relations Advisory - Europe & America

+44 203 773 0547

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fgrelations.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.'s plans, strategies, potential projects, market expansion, development activities and anticipated opportunities. These statements include, among other things, discussions regarding potential EV charging and solar projects in Florida and Nevada.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including permitting requirements, site conditions, utility approvals, financing, contractual negotiations, construction requirements, regulatory matters and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize proposed projects. There can be no assurance that any proposed project or market expansion will be completed on the anticipated terms or timeline, or at all.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.