Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Papa John's International, Inc. Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Papa John's International, Inc., (“Papa John's” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PZZA) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between August 07, 2025 and August 05, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Papa John's investors have until November 2, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On August 6, 2026, Papa John's published its second quarter 2026 financial performance, disclosing an 8.3% drop in North American same-store sales. The firm simultaneously lowered its fiscal 2026 financial forecasts, anticipating that "global system-wide sales to decline between 2% and 4% compared to last year and adjusted EBITDA between $180 million to $190 million," while also pausing its quarterly dividend distributions. In the accompanying earnings call, Chief Executive Officer Todd Allan Penegor acknowledged that "it's clear that our transformation is taking longer than expected" and "we must execute better and move faster."

Driven by these disclosures, Papa John's share price plunged $5.11, or 17.18%, settling at $24.64 per share on August 6, 2026, resulting in financial losses for investors.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

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310-692-8883



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