Assessrlog Offers Free CMMC Level 1 Resources As Self-Assessment Requirements Continue During Phase II Suspension

The AssessrLog homepage at assessrlog, where small defense suppliers start their CMMC Level 1 self-assessment.

Phase II is suspended, but CMMC Level 1 self-assessment requirements remain in place. AssessrLog gives defense suppliers free tools and a system of record.

- Chris Burkhardt, Co-founder & CTO, AssessrLogSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Many small defense suppliers heard that CMMC was paused and assumed nothing is required now. For CMMC Level 1, that is wrong. In its July 13, 2026 announcement suspending the CMMC Phase II requirements that were scheduled for November 10, 2026, the Department of War stated, "All Phase I self-assessment requirements remain firmly in place." Class Deviation 2026-O0025, Revision 3, signed September 3, 2026, permits requiring activities to include CMMC Level 1 (Self) assessments in procurement requests. Phase II remains suspended while the Department reviews the program.The stakes are broad. In its September 10, 2025 DFARS final rule, the Department estimated that about 209,540 entities, 142,487 of them small, would need a Level 1 self-assessment once CMMC is fully phased in, and noted that this mix is likely to change.AssessrLog, the CMMC Level 1 self-assessment software from ProfytAI, publicly launched in September 2026. It gives small U.S. defense suppliers that handle Federal Contract Information (FCI) one place to scope their FCI, work all 59 assessment objectives across the 15 requirements of FAR 52.204-21, keep the evidence behind each MET, NOT MET or N/A determination, and hand their affirming official a complete record to affirm in SPRS, the Supplier Performance Risk System."The Phase II pause did not eliminate Level 1 self-assessment requirements," said Jeff Kangar, Co-founder & CEO of AssessrLog. "For suppliers required to hold Level 1 status, a senior official still affirms in SPRS every year, and that official should be able to show the work behind it. Self-assessed does not mean undocumented."Kangar previously held cybersecurity and compliance leadership roles at LinkedIn and Deloitte and has more than 13 years of GRC experience.What Suppliers Can Use on AssessrLog TodayA free Readiness Check. The CMMC Level 1 Readiness Check asks 24 plain-English questions and takes about 10 minutes, with no account and no sales call. The results reflect the supplier's own answers. They are not a determination.A free reference to every requirement. The CMMC Level 1 Reference Center at assessrlog/cmmc covers all 15 requirements and 59 assessment objectives, with the official text reproduced exactly as printed, plus plain-English guides and a printable checklist. Its guide to what the Phase II suspension means for Level 1 answers the question suppliers are asking now.A system of record for the assessment. AssessrLog keeps the scope, the evidence, every determination and a sealed decision history in one record for the affirming official."Every evidence file is versioned and fingerprinted with SHA-256, and every determination is written to an append-only ledger where each entry is chained to the one before it," said Chris Burkhardt, Co-founder & CTO of AssessrLog. "That record is a safeguard for the people who do the work and the official who signs for it. If anyone ever asks why a decision was made, the answer and the evidence behind it are already there."Burkhardt has more than 20 years of product and engineering experience, including roles as a Founding Engineer at TrueCar, Principal Engineer at Beachbody and Principal AI Engineer at Asurion.AssessrLog never makes a determination. Every scope decision and every MET, NOT MET or N/A determination is made and recorded by a person at the supplier. AssessrLog does not certify compliance, is not a C3PAO, and does not submit or affirm in SPRS.AssessrLog runs on US-region infrastructure, and each supplier's evidence is kept within its own organization.Early access pricing for the Practitioner plan is $99 a month billed annually ($1,188 a year) or $149 month to month, with one active assessment included. Each additional active assessment is $49 a month. Suppliers can take the free Readiness Check today at assessrlog/readiness-check.About AssessrLogAssessrLog is self-serve software for the CMMC Level 1 self-assessment, built for small U.S. defense suppliers that handle Federal Contract Information (FCI).It is a product of ProfytAI and its co-founders are Jeff Kangar (CEO) and Chris Burkhardt (CTO).AssessrLog is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or Department of War.

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AssessrLog Offers Free CMMC Level 1 Resources as Self-Assessment Requirements Continue During Phase II Suspension News Provided By PROFYTAI PTE. LTD. October 05, 2026, 04:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Military Industry



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