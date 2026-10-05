IMN Issues Alert: Costa Rica Faces 95% Soil Saturation And Weekend Storms

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The National Meteorological Institute (IMN) has issued a warning as the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) continues to create unstable weather conditions across Costa Rica. Meteorologists advise residents and local authorities to take heightened precautions due to soils reaching saturation levels above 95% in key regions, significantly increasing the risk of landslides and sudden flooding.

Weekend Weather Outlook

The weather pattern will fluctuate throughout the weekend, affecting multiple regions across both slopes of the country:



Morning: Early rains are expected along the western Nicoya Peninsula Southern Pacific coastline, along with offshore downpours near the Pacific littoral. Afternoon: Activity will intensify over the central mountain range, bringing scattered rains, heavy downpours, and isolated thunderstorm activity.

While rainfall is projected across both slopes, the most severe conditions will likely concentrate in:



North Pacific

Eastern Central Valley

Western Caribbean Northern Zone

High Risk of Landslides and Flooding Due to Saturated Soils

The primary concern for emergency agencies is the state of the terrain. The IM reports that soil saturation has passed 95% in the following areas:



Northern Zone

Northern Caribbean Central and Southern Pacific Mountains

With the ground's absorption capacity nearly exhausted, any additional rainfall will result in immediate runoff. Small streams, rivers, and urban drainage systems are at high risk of overflowing rapidly.

Warning: Lightning and Gusty Winds Up to 80 km/h

In addition to heavy rainfall, the IMN warns of dangerous electrical activity and localized wind gusts during periods of peak storm development.

Priority Areas Requiring Increased Vigilance

If you live in or plan to travel through these regions, monitor local weather reports closely:

What Should You Do?Follow official updates from the IMN and National Emergency Commission (CNE).Stay clear of swollen rivers, streams, and areas prone to flash flooding.Prepare for high wind gusts that could dislodge roof tiles, signs, or tree branches.Callimmediately if you observe signs of a landslide or rising water levels near your residence.

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