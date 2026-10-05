Sharjah Ports And Border Points Committee Explores Ways To Boost Efficiency And Cross-Agency Integration

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Organisational Committee of Ports and Border Points in the Emirate of Sharjah held its 9th meeting of 2026 at Khatmat Malaha Border, chaired by H.E. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Raisi, Director of Ports and Border Points Affairs at the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority and Chairman of the Committee. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

The meeting brought together Committee members representing the relevant government and security entities to review the latest developments across Sharjah's ports and border points and discuss a range of organisational, security and operational matters on the agenda.

Opening the meeting, Al Raisi welcomed members, including those newly appointed following the issuance of Sharjah Executive Council Decision No. (39) of 2026 amending Executive Council Decision No. (30) of 2020 concerning the establishment and regulation of the Organisational Committee of Ports and Border Points.

He conveyed to the members the greetings of Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, along with his wishes for their success in carrying out their duties.

Al Raisi stressed the importance of continuing to work as one team and intensifying efforts to further develop Sharjah's ports and border points system, while strengthening operational and security readiness and efficiency in step with the emirate's continued growth and development.

He said:“Ports and border points serve as vital gateways for both Sharjah and the UAE. Continued growth in passenger and commercial traffic places a responsibility on the entities operating at these facilities to continue developing their operational systems, improve procedural efficiency and strengthen coordination and integration. These efforts are essential to balancing smooth movement with faster processing while maintaining the highest standards of security, oversight and safety.”

The meeting reviewed the Committee's mandate and responsibilities under the new decision, as well as its role in strengthening coordination and integration among entities operating at ports and border points.

It also examined ways to align efforts to improve performance, respond effectively to operational and security requirements, and continue enhancing services for travellers.

During the meeting, Brigadier Abdulaziz Sarhan Al Zaabi, Director of Land Ports at the General Directorate of Ports, was selected as Vice-Chairman of the Committee in accordance with the provisions of the decision governing its work.

The Committee was briefed on the latest developments at Sharjah's ports and border points and discussed a number of operational and security matters and observations raised by the relevant entities.

These included further developing inspection procedures, improving the efficiency of inspection points and strengthening security and oversight, alongside following up on recommendations from previous meetings and the measures taken in response.

The meeting underscored the importance of maintaining close field coordination and exchanging information and expertise among the relevant entities, as well as responding swiftly to operational requirements and observations.

Such coordination will strengthen the readiness of ports and border points, improve operational efficiency and help deliver smoother, more efficient procedures for travellers while maintaining security and safety requirements.

Concluding the meeting, Al Raisi commended the efforts of the Committee members and the entities they represent, stressing that integrated roles and joint action are fundamental to building an advanced, secure and agile ports and border points system capable of keeping pace with growth and anticipating the requirements of the next phase.

He also stressed the importance of following through on the Committee's recommendations and translating them into practical measures that contribute to continued improvements in efficiency across Sharjah's ports and border points.

The meeting was attended by Brigadier Abdulaziz Abdullah Sarhan Al Zaabi, Director of the Land Ports at the General Directorate of Ports; Colonel Sultan bin Taliah, Director of the Land and Sea Ports Department at Sharjah Police General Headquarters; Lieutenant Colonel Staff Mohammed Al Shamsi, Commander of the Northern Sector at the Border Guard Group of the National Guard Command; Abdullah Al Badwawi, Director of the Customs Risk and Ports Security Department at the General Directorate of Customs and Ports Security; a representative of the State Security Department (SSD); and Abdullah Abdulrahman Al Kindi of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority.