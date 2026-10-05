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SEHA's Al Dhafra Family Medicine Centre Earns The American Heart Association's (AHA) Hypertension Practice Centre Certification
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Reinforcing evidence-based pathways for early detection, patient education, and long-term Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Middle East, announced that SEHA's Al Dhafra Family Medicine Centre has earned the American Heart
Association's (AHA) Hypertension Practice Centre Certification, recognising its structured, evidence-
based approach to hypertension care. Hypertension remains one of the leading risk factors for heart disease and stroke, making early diagnosis
and consistent management essential to reducing cardiovascular risk. Through its certified hypertension
programme, Al Dhafra Family Medicine Centre provides a comprehensive model of care that includes
ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM), patient education, multidisciplinary follow-up, and
continuous quality improvement. The certification recognises Al Dhafra Family Medicine Centre's structured, evidence-based approach to
hypertension care and cardiovascular risk management. It also reflects the centre's commitment to
strengthening prevention, early detection, patient education, and long-term management for people
living with high blood pressure in Al Dhafra Region. Hamad Khamis Al Mansoori, Chief Executive Officer of SEHA Al Dhafra Hospitals, said:“This
certification gives patients and families across Al Dhafra confidence that hypertension care is delivered
through a structured, evidence-based model focused on earlier detection, informed self-management,
and consistent follow-up. It enhances our capacity to manage cardiovascular risk locally and promotes
improved long-term health throughout the community.” Dr Mariam Rashed Al Mehairbi, Chief Medical Officer of SEHA Al Dhafra Hospitals, said:“This
certification is the result of focused work by our clinical and operational teams over recent months to
strengthen hypertension care pathways, align practice with recognised international standards and
support continuous improvement in patient outcomes. It is an important milestone for Al Dhafra Family
Medicine Centre and for the wider community we serve.” Dr Fawaz Jasim Mohammed, Consultant Family Medicine and Team Lead at SEHA Al Dhafra's Family
Medicine Centre, said:“By combining accurate diagnosis, structured monitoring, patient education and
multidisciplinary support, we aim to help patients better understand and manage their blood pressure
and reduce their long-term cardiovascular risk.”
As part of SEHA's integrated healthcare network, Al Dhafra Family Medicine Centre continues to
advance community-based care through structured clinical pathways, quality improvement, and patient-
centred services. This achievement supports SEHA's wider efforts to strengthen chronic disease prevention and
management across its integrated healthcare network, bringing internationally recognised standards of
care closer to communities. This milestone reflects SEHA's continued commitment to enhancing access to high-quality care, supporting prevention and improving health outcomes for communities across Abu
Dhabi and the UAE. About PureHealth
PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and
reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostics, health insurance solutions,
pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments, and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront
of healthcare. The company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the science of longevity,
PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth's network comprises:
SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE
SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services
Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer
The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the
initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE
Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation
PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region
One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare
service providers
The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment
Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US
Circle Health Group – The largest independent operator of hospitals in the UK
Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus
PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting
solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems
Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated
complex care About SEHA:
SEHA is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public
healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company operates a significant number of the public hospitals and clinics of
the emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East.
SEHA is committed to continuously improving customer care to recognised international standards and providing
the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 2600 beds, 70 ambulatory care,
family care, urgent care, 6 dialysis units, and 4 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 132,000 inpatients annually,
conduct 52,000 surgeries, and treat more than 6.7 million outpatients. SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with more than 20,000 doctors,
nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at find out more about SEHA's specialised clinic or to book an appointment, call 80050 or visit SEHA. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA mobile app or WhatsApp 02 410 2200.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn cardiovascular risk management through an AHA recognition Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 2026 – SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the
Middle East, announced that SEHA's Al Dhafra Family Medicine Centre has earned the American Heart
Association's (AHA) Hypertension Practice Centre Certification, recognising its structured, evidence-
based approach to hypertension care. Hypertension remains one of the leading risk factors for heart disease and stroke, making early diagnosis
and consistent management essential to reducing cardiovascular risk. Through its certified hypertension
programme, Al Dhafra Family Medicine Centre provides a comprehensive model of care that includes
ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM), patient education, multidisciplinary follow-up, and
continuous quality improvement. The certification recognises Al Dhafra Family Medicine Centre's structured, evidence-based approach to
hypertension care and cardiovascular risk management. It also reflects the centre's commitment to
strengthening prevention, early detection, patient education, and long-term management for people
living with high blood pressure in Al Dhafra Region. Hamad Khamis Al Mansoori, Chief Executive Officer of SEHA Al Dhafra Hospitals, said:“This
certification gives patients and families across Al Dhafra confidence that hypertension care is delivered
through a structured, evidence-based model focused on earlier detection, informed self-management,
and consistent follow-up. It enhances our capacity to manage cardiovascular risk locally and promotes
improved long-term health throughout the community.” Dr Mariam Rashed Al Mehairbi, Chief Medical Officer of SEHA Al Dhafra Hospitals, said:“This
certification is the result of focused work by our clinical and operational teams over recent months to
strengthen hypertension care pathways, align practice with recognised international standards and
support continuous improvement in patient outcomes. It is an important milestone for Al Dhafra Family
Medicine Centre and for the wider community we serve.” Dr Fawaz Jasim Mohammed, Consultant Family Medicine and Team Lead at SEHA Al Dhafra's Family
Medicine Centre, said:“By combining accurate diagnosis, structured monitoring, patient education and
multidisciplinary support, we aim to help patients better understand and manage their blood pressure
and reduce their long-term cardiovascular risk.”
As part of SEHA's integrated healthcare network, Al Dhafra Family Medicine Centre continues to
advance community-based care through structured clinical pathways, quality improvement, and patient-
centred services. This achievement supports SEHA's wider efforts to strengthen chronic disease prevention and
management across its integrated healthcare network, bringing internationally recognised standards of
care closer to communities. This milestone reflects SEHA's continued commitment to enhancing access to high-quality care, supporting prevention and improving health outcomes for communities across Abu
Dhabi and the UAE. About PureHealth
PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and
reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostics, health insurance solutions,
pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments, and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront
of healthcare. The company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the science of longevity,
PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth's network comprises:
SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE
SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services
Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer
The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the
initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE
Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation
PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region
One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare
service providers
The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment
Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US
Circle Health Group – The largest independent operator of hospitals in the UK
Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus
PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting
solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems
Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated
complex care About SEHA:
SEHA is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public
healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company operates a significant number of the public hospitals and clinics of
the emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East.
SEHA is committed to continuously improving customer care to recognised international standards and providing
the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 2600 beds, 70 ambulatory care,
family care, urgent care, 6 dialysis units, and 4 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 132,000 inpatients annually,
conduct 52,000 surgeries, and treat more than 6.7 million outpatients. SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with more than 20,000 doctors,
nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at find out more about SEHA's specialised clinic or to book an appointment, call 80050 or visit SEHA. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA mobile app or WhatsApp 02 410 2200.
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