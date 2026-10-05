Bracewell Moves To Casual Contract For 2026-27 Season, Kelly Gets Maiden Central Contract

MENAFN - IANS) Chirstchurch, Oct 5 (IANS) New Zealand Allrounder Michael Bracewell will shift to a casual contract with NZC for the 2026-27 season to pursue an opportunity in the Australian Big Bash League.

Bracewell joined Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, and Tim Seifert, as the other casually contracted players for the 2026-27 season.

The 35-year-old will be replaced on the central contract list by Nick Kelly, who earned his first national contract eleven years after making his First Class debut.

Bracewell said he was looking forward to facing India later this month in the five-game T20I Series. "The backing from New Zealand Cricket for me to take this opportunity at this stage of my career means a lot. As a white-ball only player, this felt like too good of an opportunity to pass up.

I'm still very much committed to the BlackCaps and can't wait to be involved in the upcoming India tour and future white-ball series. I've also got my eyes firmly fixed on the opportunity to be involved in the inaugural NZ20 which is set to be introduced from next summer."

Kelly, who debuted for New Zealand in March 2025, has 15 international caps (Eight ODI and seven T20I) to his name, including two matches as T20I captain when he filled in for the injured Tom Latham in Bangladesh earlier this year.

The left-hander comes onto the central contract list at the age of 33, having recently returned from a county stint with Leicestershire where he contributed 950 runs across all formats, including his sixth List A century in the Metro Bank One Day Cup final against Middlesex.

Head Coach Rob Walter said it was pleasing to be able to reward Kelly with his first central contract adding that Kelly, who has scored three half-centuries in his last four ODIs, deserved his opportunity.

“Nick's been a standout performer in domestic cricket for several seasons now and it's testament to his hard work that he's earned this first contract at this stage of his career," he said.

“Introducing players like Nick to international cricket a bit later certainly has its advantages in terms of the player knowing their game and being able to trust themselves to perform under pressure.”

“Nick stuck his hand up with his performances against Bangladesh and the West Indies in what was at times challenging batting conditions. He has more than 300 professional matches under his belt and is one of the best fielders in the country, so he adds a lot to our contracted group," he added.