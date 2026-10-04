Rajasthan: JDA Launches Anti-Encroachment Drive On New Sanganer Road, Traffic Diverted

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 5 (IANS) The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) on Monday launched an anti-encroachment drive along New Sanganer Road, targeting illegal constructions associated with around 260 houses and shops.

The action is being carried out across a nearly three-kilometre stretch from the Gujar Ki Thadi intersection to Sodala. The drive is currently focused on a one-kilometre stretch.

The road is designated to be 100 feet wide, but encroachments and illegal construction have reduced its effective width to around 40 to 60 feet. The action follows directions from the Rajasthan High Court to restore the road to its designated width.

The JDA is required to submit a compliance report to the court by October 6 and is therefore working to complete the removal of the identified encroachments before the deadline.

A heavy police deployment has been made at the site as the demolition drive gets underway. The stretch from Gujar Ki Thadi to Sanjeevani Hospital on New Sanganer Road has been closed, with traffic being diverted to alternative routes.

The JDA had earlier issued notices to property owners regarding the removal of the identified illegal structures. Ahead of the operation, several traders and residents themselves began removing encroachments and vacating their shops and houses. Traders said the action during the festive season could adversely affect their businesses and livelihoods.

Local traders have been protesting against the road-widening action, arguing that the demolition drive at a time when business activity typically increases during the festive season could cause significant financial losses.

Some traders have dismantled structures themselves, fearing damage to their shops and merchandise during the JDA operation. They have also appealed to the government and administration to provide relief during the festive period.

Civil Lines MLA Gopal Sharma was present at the site along with his supporters as the JDA operation began. Sharma said the action on Monday focused on removing encroachments extending into the road boundary along approximately one kilometre from Gujar Ki Thadi. He claimed that no major permanent structures were being demolished as part of the day's action and that the immediate focus was on clearing the road boundary.

The MLA also alleged that the JDA had incorrectly marked some areas, triggering the controversy among local residents and traders. He said he had conveyed their objections to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Urban Development and Housing Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra.

Sharma questioned the practice of allowing illegal constructions to come up and subsequently demolishing them. He said people had been living and running businesses in the area for years and argued that structures should not be demolished without addressing compensation-related concerns.

The widening of New Sanganer Road and the removal of encroachments have been longstanding issues. With the compliance report due before the Rajasthan High Court on October 6, the JDA's current operation is aimed at clearing the structures marked for removal and demonstrating compliance with the court's directions.

JCB machines and the JDA enforcement team have been deployed at the site, while police personnel have been stationed in the area to manage the situation and traffic diversions. The action has brought the long-running dispute between the JDA and local traders to a critical point, with the authority seeking to meet the court deadline, and traders continuing to raise concerns over their businesses, properties and livelihoods.