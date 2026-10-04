Nations League: Germany Held To Goalless Draw With Greece

MENAFN - IANS) Thessaloniki (Greece), Oct 5 (IANS) Germany played a goalless draw in Greece to conclude the international break. With five points after four matches in the 2026/2027 Nations League, the DFB team remains in third place in their group, behind the Netherlands and Greece (both with eight points).

A week after their first-ever win against Germany, Greece held off ample pressure to remain unbeaten by drawing in Thessaloniki.

The hosts went close first when Giorgos Masouras' header was pushed away by Jonas Urbig, but Jürgen Klopp's side produced the other 15 attempts during the first half, forcing Kostas Tzolakis to parry David Raum's fierce drive. Neither goalkeeper was troubled during the second period, though Philipp Treu lifted a late half-volley over the target from close range for the visitors.

Greece had the first clear-cut chance, with Urbig making a brilliant save to deny Georgios Masouras's unmarked header (2'). After the initial scare, Germany settled into the game and gradually took control. Wirtz signaled Germany's first attacking move in the eighth minute after a fine dribble, but his shot was crucially blocked.

The next promising German attack also ended with Wirtz, who, after a cross from Scherhant, unfortunately headed the ball against teammate Burkardt (20'). Shortly afterwards, Scherhant's shot after a German turnover was a bit too central and posed no problems for goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis (23'). The next shot, from Raum following a corner routine, caused him more trouble (25').

The ball did find the back of the net behind Tzolakis, but Burkardt's apparent opening goal was disallowed for handball in the build-up (32'). Scherhant also came close to giving his team the lead before halftime, but his low shot from 16 meters flashed just inches wide of the post (43'). Shortly after, Wirtz unleashed a shot, and Burkardt's sliding effort narrowly missed the bouncing ball (45+3'). After a convincing first half, the only thing missing was a goal.

Karl opened the second half with Germany's 14th shot on goal (47th minute), after which the Greeks tried to disrupt the German attacking play with more physicality. Treu missed the right moment to shoot after a pass from Wirtz in the Greek penalty area (55th minute).

Klopp brought on fresh legs in the 63rd minute: Said El Mala and Nick Woltemade came on for Karl and Burkardt. And Germany almost took the lead immediately afterwards, but Scherhant didn't connect cleanly with the ball after a fine passing sequence (64th minute).

German pressure intensified slightly, but clear-cut scoring opportunities remained elusive. This gave the hosts a brief opening, but Masouras failed to connect properly with his header from close range (77'). Greece gradually gained more possession as the first half progressed, disrupting Germany's attacking play from the outset.

In the 83rd minute, another double substitution was made, with Bambasé Conté and Mika Baur replacing Scherhant and Bischof. And once again, Greece almost scored immediately, but Treu was caught off guard by the shot (87').