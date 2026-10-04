SC Showcases Qatar's Volunteering Legacy In Asian Games 2026

The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) showcased the legacy of its Qatar Volunteer Programme at Bayt Qatar, as part of the Asian Games 2026, which is taking place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan from September 19-October 4.

Former volunteers, who worked on mega-events including FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 and the Qatar Football Season 2025, were part of the SC delegation at Bayt Qatar – a Qatar Olympic Committee initiative that offered visitors an interactive showcase of the country's heritage and sporting achievements.

Haya al-Noaimi, SC Event Workforce & Volunteers Executive Director, said:“By involving our volunteers in Bayt Qatar, we wanted to showcase how volunteerism has become a deeply rooted culture in Qatar that lasts well beyond a single event. We hope their stories inspire more people to volunteer, participate in future events and become part of the growing community we have built. Our biggest legacy is a robust community of experienced, passionate and talented volunteers, who are actively shaping Qatar's events heritage.”

Participating at Bayt Qatar, Qatari volunteer Ali al-Khater, an oil and gas industry professional, said:“Volunteering at Qatar 2022 showed me how different cultures can come together as one team to achieve a common goal. This is the power of sport. It was a proud moment to meet Japanese fans here in Aichi-Nagoya, relive memories of the historic World Cup, and show our passion for sport and for organising world-class tournaments.”

Qatari volunteer Lolwa Bu Karbal, an architecture student, believes every volunteering experience is an opportunity to promote cultural exchange.“Events like the World Cup and Asian Games are a celebration of diversity. Meeting new people and learning about their cultures help break stereotypes. Volunteering enables me to share my passion for Qatar's history and heritage. It was a dream come true to be in Japan, connect with the local community, and show them what my country has to offer,” she said.

During the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, more than 20,000 volunteers supported the delivery of a landmark edition of the tournament. Since then, Qatar has hosted a number of major tournaments, building on the volunteering legacy and community spirit that continue to bring together people from diverse backgrounds and abilities to support various functional areas.

In 2025, a total of 4,000 volunteers supported in the delivery of a record-breaking football season that saw Qatar host three FIFA finals in three weeks.

Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Qatar