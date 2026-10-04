Renowned Artist Collective To Make Middle East Debut At NUQ Tuesday

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Internationally acclaimed London-based artist collective Marshmallow Laser Feast (MLF) will bring their Middle East debut exhibition, 'All That Is Unseen', to Northwestern University in Qatar (NU-Q), starting Monday (Oct 5) and running until January 21, 2027.

Media Majlis Museum at NU-Q is organising the exhibition in partnership with ACMI, Australia's national museum of screen culture.

MLF is an experiential artist collective rooted in telling stories that deepen humanity's connection with the living world. Working at the intersection of science, art and technology, they create sensory experiences that reveal the hidden systems connecting humans with the living worlds. Drawing on a wide range of creative disciplines-from large-scale installation and kinetic sculpture to film and live performance-a single purpose unites MLF's practice: to invite audiences into a deeper, richer understanding of the living world and our place within it.

“At Northwestern Qatar, we believe that media are not merely technologies of communication, but powerful archives of memory, identity, and human experience," Marwan M Kraidy, dean and CEO of NUQ, said. "This collaboration between the Media Majlis Museum and ACMI brings together stories, histories, and perspectives across continents, inviting audiences in Doha to reflect on how media shape the ways we see ourselves and one another.”

MLF's Ersin Han Ersin said: "We are thrilled to present 'All That Is Unseen' at the Media Majlis Museum. This exhibition celebrates life and explores our continued fascination with what sits just beyond the reach of our senses. Created through collaborations with scientists, researchers, and technologists, these artworks draw on everything from scanning trees in the Amazon and listening in on black holes to mapping the human body in microscopic detail.

“In bringing this work to Qatar for its first presentation in the region, we hope audiences feel these connections too."

The exhibition premiered at ACMI in Melbourne before touring internationally, including presentations at the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa. With an international pedigree, the exhibition has earned recognition for its capacity to connect audiences with the natural world through the power of screen culture and immersive art.

"ACMI is excited to have our survey exhibition of Marshmallow Laser Feast come to Qatar with Media Majlis Museum and Northwestern Qatar. This exhibition has had a transformational impact in Melbourne and most recently in New Zealand, and we hope the exhibition excites Qatari audiences in similar ways," noted Seb Chan, director and CEO of ACMI.

All That Is Unseen invites visitors to experience the hidden systems that connect all life. Moving between the microscopic and the cosmic, from the formation of a single cell to the birth of galaxies, the exhibition combines scientific research with immersive storytelling to reveal worlds that exist beyond the limits of human perception.

Through large-scale video works, guided meditation and interactive experiences, MLF invites visitors into a deeply immersive encounter with the rhythms that cultivate and connect all life, asking where the human body ends, and the world begins.

All That Is Unseen brings together artworks developed in collaboration with an extraordinary network of artists, filmmakers, musicians and scientists, including filmmaker Terrence Malick, the late producer Edward R Pressman, Cate Blanchett, Daisy Lafarge, Jon Hopkins, Jóhann Jóhannsson, Meredith Monk, Howard Skempton and Jonny Greenwood.

Marshmallow Laser Feast Northwestern University in Qatar Media Majlis Museum