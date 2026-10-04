H Jewellery Turns Qatari Stories Into Contemporary Design

MENAFN - Gulf Times) For Hamad al-Mohammed, founder and designer of H Jewellery, collaboration has become more than a way of developing new collections. It has allowed individual artists and their stories to become part of a Qatari jewellery brand's identity.

Speaking to Gulf Times during the recently concluded Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE) 2026, al-Mohammed said he presented four artistic collaborations through the Scale7-supported Qatari Designers blade-->





Hamad al-Mohammed

“The collaboration is a very nice idea. You get more identity in your brand,” he said.

Among the collaborations was a project with Qatari artist Dr Afra al-Naemi, which included a torch-inspired design. Al-Mohammed said another piece explored an unusual translation of textile into jewellery, recreating the character of fabric through gold.

“For the first time, we reflect the fabric on the pieces in gold,” he said, describing the approach behind the collection.

Another collaboration, with artist Amna Darwish, looked towards Qatar's relationship with the sea and its cultural heritage.

“We reflect our heritage and culture from the sea to the real pieces,” al-Mohammed said.

The designs combined wood with pearls and diamonds, bringing materials associated with nature and Qatar's maritime story into contemporary blade-->

A further statement piece drew inspiration from sport, reinterpreted in gold, extending the designer's approach of taking familiar cultural references and transforming them into jewellery with a story behind them.

That emphasis on storytelling has grown considerably since H Jewellery was established.

“When I built my brand, I only had four artists,” al-Mohammed said.“Now under my brand, there are more than 30 artists.”

For him, the expansion matters because each collaborator brings a different perspective, not just another design.

“Each one has a story to tell,” he said, adding that the pieces themselves are delivered with the story behind them.

H Jewellery was among the Qatari brands featured at this year's Qatari Designers Pavilion, supported by Scale7, Qatar Development Bank's creative and cultural industries hub.

The platform helps designers and creative entrepreneurs grow their businesses, while the DJWE pavilion gave local brands a chance to present their work alongside established international jewellery houses.

For al-Mohammed, the exhibition provided a fitting setting for an approach that has become increasingly central to H Jewellery: using jewellery not only as adornment, but also as a way to carry Qatari artistic identity, heritage and individual stories into contemporary design.

H Jewellery Qatari jewellery DJWE