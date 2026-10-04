MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Cheche Group Looks to Australia as Home Batteries Take on a Bigger Grid Role

HONG KONG, Oct 5, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Australia's rapidly expanding home battery market is becoming more than a story about hardware sales, as government subsidies accelerate adoption and virtual power plant programs draw household batteries into the wider electricity system. The shift provides the backdrop to Cheche Group Inc.'s (Nasdaq: CCG) proposed move into residential energy storage.

Cheche said earlier this month that it had signed a non-binding term sheet for a strategic investment in Long Way Fortune, a residential solar-and-storage business operating in Australia and Singapore. The transaction remains subject to due diligence, definitive agreements and relevant approvals.

The proposal would take Cheche beyond its core digital insurance and mobility businesses at a time when Australia is committing significant public funding to the residential energy storage sector. Since July 2025, the federal Cheaper Home Batteries Program has provided an upfront discount of around 30% for a range of eligible battery systems, with support now tiered by system size and set to decline over time. The government later expanded estimated four-year funding to A$7.2 billion, a move expected to help more than 2 million Australians install a battery and add roughly 40 gigawatt-hours of storage capacity by 2030.

As installations rise, attention is also shifting to how those batteries are used once they are in homes. In Western Australia, households receiving state battery rebates or no-interest loans are required to participate in a virtual power plant, or VPP, while New South Wales has taken a different approach by offering incentives for eligible battery owners to connect their systems to one.

VPPs allow household batteries to be coordinated in response to electricity prices, periods of peak demand and broader grid conditions. For homeowners, a battery can still lower electricity bills or provide backup power, but once connected to a VPP it can also form part of a larger pool of distributed energy capacity.

That is gradually broadening the economics of residential storage. Much of the industry has traditionally revolved around selling and installing equipment, but a growing base of connected batteries is creating opportunities around aggregation, electricity management and services linked to how those assets are operated over time.

Hardware performance, pricing and installation will remain central to adoption. In markets where batteries are increasingly connected with electricity retailers, VPPs and grid programs, however, the commercial relationship can extend well beyond the initial equipment sale.

Cheche has placed the proposed investment within its broader“Green Mobility + Green Energy” strategy. While Cheche's existing digital insurance business and Long Way Fortune's energy storage solutions currently operate independently, both teams are actively exploring cross-sector synergies within the EV and green energy supply chains. Detailing of operational integration is expected as negotiations progress.

The near-term relevance of the proposal therefore lies less in any immediate overlap with Cheche's existing business than in exposure to a part of the energy market undergoing rapid change. Australia is adding household batteries at scale while also developing ways for those assets to participate more actively in the electricity system.

As more systems are connected, residential storage is beginning to move beyond a largely product-driven market. Energy storage equipment sales remain important, but aggregation and ongoing energy services could account for a larger share of the value created around those systems over time. Unlocking the full value of this transition will depend on finalizing the transaction and executing its operational integration.

Australia's battery subsidies are putting more storage into homes, while VPP programs are beginning to shape how those batteries interact with the electricity market once installed. For companies entering the sector, the opportunity is increasingly tied not only to rising demand for batteries, but also to the changing role those assets play after they are connected.