Mobile Banking Accounts For 89% Of Kazakhstan's Cashless Payment Volume

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The majority of cashless transactions in Kazakhstan were conducted through internet and mobile banking, as well as POS terminals, according to data from the National Bank of Kazakhstan analyzed by Trend.

Internet and mobile banking accounted for 77.3% of the total number and 89% of the total volume of cashless payments and money transfers. POS terminals accounted for 22.2% and 10.5%, respectively.

Cash withdrawals were mainly carried out through ATMs, which accounted for 98.3% of the total number and 88.8% of the total volume of cash withdrawal transactions.

As of September 1, 2026, payment card issuance in Kazakhstan was carried out by 18 banks and Kazpost JSC. These organizations issue and distribute cards of the international payment systems VISA International, MasterCard Worldwide and others, as well as cards of the local Kaspi system.

A total of 84.3 million payment cards were in circulation as of September 1, 2026. Debit cards accounted for 81.7% of the total, while credit cards made up 15.5%. Debit cards with a credit limit and prepaid cards accounted for 2.9%.

According to Trend calculations, the average payment amount varies significantly depending on the transaction channel. About 1 billion transactions worth 15.9 trillion tenge (about $36.0 billion) were conducted through internet and mobile banking, putting the average transaction at approximately 15,850 tenge ($35.9).

Through POS terminals, about 289 million transactions worth 1.9 trillion tenge ($4.3 billion) were conducted, with the average transaction amount at approximately 6,500 tenge ($14.7), or 2.4 times lower than through internet and mobile banking.

On average, each payment card was used for about 12 remote transactions per month and only 3.4 POS payments.

At the same time, cash withdrawals amounted to 2.3 trillion tenge (about $5.2 billion), approximately 22% higher than the turnover through POS terminals, indicating that cash remains a significant payment instrument in retail transactions.

ATMs accounted for 98.3% of cash withdrawal transactions, with an average withdrawal of approximately 110,500 tenge ($250).

The remaining 1.7% of transactions, or about 320,000 withdrawals, averaged approximately 806,000 tenge ($1,824), 7.3 times higher than ATM withdrawals. This may reflect business-related needs and larger one-off expenditures.

Dollar equivalents are calculated at the rate of $1 = 441.88 tenge.