Qatar Foundation's 'Study In Education City' Event Invites High School Students

MENAFN - Gulf Times) High school students from across Qatar are being invited to get a first-hand look at Qatar Foundation (QF)'s unique landscape of education as they consider their future university path – at 'Study in Education City'.

The third and final day of the event Tuesday, is open to the general public from 4pm-8pm at Multaqa (Education City Student Centre). Students, together with their parents and other family members, will have the opportunity to explore the diverse academic and personal growth experiences that Qatar Foundation's (QF) partner universities, Hamad Bin Khalifa University, and its wider ecosystem can offer.

'Study in Education City' – organised by QF's Higher Education division under the theme 'Education City Experience: Discover, Connect, Thrive' – is showcasing QF's academic programs, student life at Education City, and the pathway that QF provides to support students' career and life goals.

Attendance is free, and no pre-registration is required; specific times have been allocated during its three-day run for students from QF schools and private schools, and for female and male students from public schools.

Qatar Foundation Study in Education City Multaqa