A Hidden Gem Of Computers In The Heart Of Doha

MENAFN - Gulf Times) It may take a little effort to find, but what is inside makes the search worthwhile.

Tucked away on the second floor of Al Mirqab Mall in Al Nasr is a surprisingly well-stocked computer destination that many Doha residents may not know about - Prestige Computers Qatar.

In fact, finding the store can take a little time. But once inside, the experience is quite different from what one might expect from a relatively small outlet.

Behind the doors is an impressive inventory of 1,500+ computers, ranging from business machines and everyday laptops to premium gaming systems and professional workstations.

The selection includes familiar business ranges such as Dell OptiPlex and QCT business desktops, All-in-Ones and ProOne systems, Lenovo ThinkCentre and ThinkPads, and HP ProBook, and OmniBook, alongside premium models such as Yoga, Legion Pro, HP OMEN, Acer Helios, MSI Vector and Alienware.

There is also a selection of custom-built and pre-built high-performance PCs, workstations, monitors and accessories, with brands including Dell, HP, Lenovo, ASUS, MSI, Acer and Gigabyte.

What makes the place particularly interesting is the combination of variety and value. Selected new models can be found at significant discounts, and carry official manufacturer warranty.

Prestige Computers is an ISO-certified company established in 2020 and an authorised partner for Dell, HP and Lenovo, serving both individual customers and businesses.

It is perhaps best described as a hidden little computer city inside a shopping mall - the kind of place you might spend some time trying to locate, only to discover that there is considerably more inside than you expected.

For anyone shopping for a laptop, desktop, gaming PC or workstation in Doha, Prestige Computers at Al Mirqab Mall may well be one of those hidden gems worth discovering. It is open daily from 10am-10pm.

Al Mirqab Mall Prestige Computers Qatar