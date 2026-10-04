Qatar Sets Goal To Protect 30% Of Land And Waters By 2030

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has revealed that terrestrial protected areas cover almost 25% of Qatar's land area, with a target of increasing the share of protected terrestrial and marine areas to 30% by 2030, strengthening the protection of ecosystems and natural habitats and supporting biodiversity conservation efforts.

To mark World Animal Day, observed annually on October 4, the ministry said it highly prioritises the conservation of native wildlife species, particularly those that require specialised programmes to protect them and increase their populations.

These programmes are based on scientific methods for breeding, care and monitoring, while also providing suitable environments for their continued survival and reproduction, the ministry added.

In this regard, the director of the MoECC's Wildlife Development Department, Khalid Juma al-Muhannadi, said that nature reserves play a fundamental role in protecting wildlife by preserving their habitats and providing safe areas for food, shelter and reproduction, as well as protecting them from encroachments and actions that could de-stabilise or imperil their continued survival.

He added that the conservation and breeding programmes overseen by the ministry cover a number of species, including the Arabian oryx, sand gazelle and ostriches.

The Arabian oryx and gazelles are prominent examples of species benefiting from conservation and breeding programmes in the country, al-Muhannadi noted, remarking that the ministry is providing the necessary care for them within protected areas and centres it operates.

This is in addition to implementing reintroduction programmes for several species in suitable environments, supporting their presence in their natural habitats, the official said.

Al Muhannadi further stressed that protecting wildlife is not limited to breeding and care programmes but also includes protecting their natural habitats, emphasising the importance of conserving rawdas, terrestrial areas and nature reserves and avoiding harm to their components, as they constitute essential habitats for many wildlife species.

He noted that the MoECC also plays a regulatory and oversight role in protecting endangered species by implementing Qatar's obligations under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), and regulating the import, export and trade of species covered by the convention.

Al-Muhannadi implored all community members to help conserve wildlife species by steering clear of hunting them or disturbing them in their natural habitats and harming their habitats.

All community members are required to comply with laws, regulations, and decisions governing hunting and the protection of wildlife and protected areas, the official stressed, recalling that World Animal Day is an occasion to elevate awareness of the criticality of animals and their role in ecosystems and deepen responsible behaviour toward them.

MoECC natural habitats biodiversity CITES