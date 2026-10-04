MENAFN - Live Mint) Days after Hamam al-Hammami, an Omani national and co-pilot on a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, allegedly attacked Captain Smit Machchhar with a crash axe in an apparent attempt to crash the aircraft carrying Israeli passengers, the co-pilot reportedly told investigators that he had planned the attack even before he was hired by the airline.

Last week, on a Tel Aviv -bound Flydubai flight from Dubai, an alleged mid-air attack occurred after the co-pilot reportedly attacked the captain in the cockpit. The incident occurred aboard flight FZ1073. According to Machchhar's account, he initially believed his co-pilot had stood up to pray before realizing that he was being attacked.

Despite sustaining serious injuries, he said he managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing crew members and passengers to restrain the co-pilot. Two off-duty pilots then regained control of the aircraft and made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What triggered the Flydubai co-pilot's attack on the flight captain?⌵

The Flydubai co-pilot, Hamam al-Hammami, claimed he planned the attack even before being hired, indicating premeditated intentions to cause chaos.

2Why was the Flydubai co-pilot allowed to fly on a flight to Tel Aviv?⌵

Despite previous concerns about radical views that led to his removal from Oman Air, the co-pilot was hired by Flydubai without proper lineage checks, raising questions about aviation security protocols.

3How did the crew manage to regain control of the Flydubai flight?⌵

After being attacked, Captain Smit Machchhar unlocked the cockpit door, allowing crew members and passengers to enter, overpower al-Hammami, and stabilize the aircraft.

4What role did intelligence and security agencies play in the Flydubai incident?⌵

Intelligence and security agencies failed to adequately vet the co-pilot, leading to systemic oversights in checking his background and allowing him to operate a flight with Israeli passengers.

5Should there have been better background checks for pilots like the Flydubai co-pilot?⌵

Yes, the incident highlighted significant gaps in security protocols, suggesting that more rigorous background checks are necessary for pilots, especially those from countries without diplomatic ties to their destination.

| What we know about pilots who saved Dubai-Tel Aviv Flydubai flight from crashing

Since the 30 September incident, investigations across the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Israel and Saudi Arabia, where the plane made an emergency landing, have been underway, with details emerging every day.

Omani co-pilot reveals details

According to a Channel 13 report, Al-Hammami reportedly admitted he was looking to work for airlines, saying, "I checked which ones flew to Tel Aviv. That's why I chose Flydubai. I planned it even before I was hired."

According to Israeli media reports, Al-Hammami planned to kill Machchha inside the locked cockpit and take control of the aircraft. According to reports, he told investigators that he used his previous trips to Israel to collect information and prepare for the attack, which he initially planned to carry out in July. However, Al-Hammami changed his July plans after developing a friendly relationship with a crew member. He allegedly planned to crash the aircraft into a US military base in Jordan if he was unable to reach Israel.

According to reports, the attack took place while the aircraft was flying over Jordan, with Al-Hammami also interfering with its controls. He reportedly switched off the engines and pushed the rudders forward, causing the plane to lose 16,000 feet in altitude in less than a minute.

| Flydubai co-pilot who attacked Smit Machchhar studied at a UK university: Report What investigators found

According to reports published by CNN and CBS News, citing Israeli sources, Al-Hammami may have acted as a 'lone wolf.' However, investigations are in full swing to determine the motive behind the attack. A LinkedIn profile with the same name showed that he worked at Oman Air for seven years, leaving in February last year, and then joined the Moroccan airline Royal Air Maroc in June 2025. Citing a source, CNN reported that the profile belongs to the Flydubai co-pilot accused in the incident.

In a statement to AP, Royal Air Maroc said the suspect trained with the airline for three months last year as part of the pre-employment process, but was not selected.

According to media reports, Tel Aviv's Tax Authority has confirmed that the names of all passengers and crew members were provided to the authorities before the flight took off, adding that the responsibility lay with the Transportation Ministry to provide answers regarding vetting.

Separately, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) is also investigating Al-Hammami's links to the country.