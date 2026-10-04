NHRC Directs States, Uts To Protect Street Vendors' Livelihoods During Festive Season

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Chief Secretaries of all states and union territories to ensure that street vendors, hawkers, traditional artisans and small local traders are not unnecessarily displaced or prevented from carrying out their livelihood activities during the upcoming festive season, particularly Navratri, Diwali and Chhath Puja.

The Commission has issued fresh directions in view of the approaching festive season in October-November, stressing the need to protect the livelihoods and human rights of local vendors while also ensuring public and fire safety.

The NHRC directions cover street vendors, footpath traders and hawkers, Kumhars, local diya and murti makers and sellers, pottery sellers, small sweet vendors, malies, local vegetable sellers, rangoli colour sellers and other similarly placed small and local vendors and artisans.

The Commission said these groups should not be unnecessarily displaced, removed or prevented from carrying on their livelihood activities during the festive period. It has also asked local administrations to facilitate their traditional trades, safeguard their livelihoods and promote locally made products in furtherance of the government's "Vocal for Local" initiative.

The NHRC has specifically directed that where relocation becomes unavoidable due to the need to maintain emergency access or compelling fire or public safety requirements, suitable and accessible alternative vending spaces should be provided, as far as practicable, without adversely affecting vendors' livelihoods.

The directions also seek to prevent arbitrary action against small and local vendors. The Commission has asked local administrations to ensure that vendors are not subjected to unnecessary or arbitrary seizure of goods during the festive season.

It further directed that any action against vendors, wherever warranted, must be taken strictly in accordance with law and with due regard to their livelihood.

The NHRC has also expressed concern over complaints of harassment, extortion, coercion and undue interference faced by vendors. It directed that any such complaint should be promptly examined by the competent authority and appropriate action taken, wherever warranted, in accordance with law.

The latest directions follow the Commission's intervention last year concerning complaints of alleged unnecessary removal of local vendors and hawkers during the festive season, including seizure of their goods, imposition of fines and alleged harassment. The NHRC bench headed by Priyank Kanoongo had taken cognisance of the matter and directed the concerned states and local authorities to examine the allegations and take necessary action.

Observing that intervention was again required this year to protect the livelihoods and human rights of local vendors during the festive season, the Commission issued fresh directions to all states and union territories.

The Chief Secretaries have been directed to ensure wide circulation and effective implementation of the directions among all District Magistrates, Municipal Commissioners, Commissioners/Superintendents of Police and other concerned authorities throughout the festive period.

The Commission has also directed that additional or complete Action Taken Reports (ATRs) in pending matters be submitted by October 18.