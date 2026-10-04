Ethiopian Troops Reclaim Mekelle Airport As Tigray Leaders Retreat Arabian Post
The advance gave federal troops control of a crucial transport hub serving Mekelle as Tigrayan forces pulled back from positions around the city. The whereabouts of senior TPLF figures were not immediately clear, while communications disruptions and restrictions on access complicated independent verification of developments across the regional capital.
Federal authorities said their forces had secured the airport and expanded their presence in Mekelle. Tigrayan leaders acknowledged a withdrawal but portrayed the movement as a tactical decision rather than a collapse of their forces. The competing accounts could not immediately be independently reconciled.
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