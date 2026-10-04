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Deepseek Broadens Huawei Software Challenge To Nvidia Arabian Post


2026-10-04 11:17:55
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> DeepSeek has expanded support for Huawei's Ascend artificial-intelligence processors by releasing core programming libraries designed to preserve familiar developer workflows across rival hardware, strengthening China's effort to loosen Nvidia's grip on AI computing software.

The Hangzhou-based AI developer released Ascend versions of several key components on September 30, including its DeepGEMM matrix-multiplication library and DeepEP communications software. The projects are designed to work with Huawei's Ascend processors while keeping public interfaces aligned with versions built around Nvidia hardware, reducing the amount of code developers may need to rewrite when moving workloads.

That portability targets a critical part of Nvidia's competitive advantage. Nvidia's CUDA software platform has become deeply embedded in AI development, giving programmers mature libraries, tools and optimisation techniques built over years. Competing chips therefore have to overcome not only differences in raw computing performance but also the cost and complexity of shifting software away from CUDA.

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The Arabian Post

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