Press Release: Fastercapital Adds J & J Power To Equitypilot To Advance A 150 MW Solar Project

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: FasterCapital today announced that J & J Power, a subsidiary of J & J Emigration and Consultancy Services (Pvt) Ltd, has joined the EquityPilot program to advance a planned 150 MW... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Colombo, Sri Lanka & Dubai, UAE

FasterCapital today announced that J & J Power, a subsidiary of J & J Emigration and Consultancy Services (Pvt) Ltd, has joined the EquityPilot program to advance a planned 150 MW ground-mounted solar PV project in Sri Lanka targeting grid connection under a CEB PPA. The collaboration focuses on execution readiness, project structuring, and procurement planning.

FasterCapital's EquityPilot will focus its initial support on validating the project execution plan and procurement readiness during the program's initial phase; this support aims to accelerate near-term milestones and refine the path to commissioning.

Why It Matters?

Sri Lanka is pursuing a rapid renewable energy scale-up to meet national targets and reduce reliance on imported fuels. The shift to competitive procurement for large solar projects and the Ceylon Electricity Board's planning create a window for developers to bring utility-scale PV projects online that align with national planning and grid needs.

What the Startup Delivers?

Solution Overview J & J Power is planning a 150 MW AC ground-mounted solar PV plant, designed to connect to the national grid under a long-term PPA with the Ceylon Electricity Board. The project is intended to include balance-of-system equipment, SCADA up to the termination point, step-up transformers and protection schemes, and works to meet local regulatory and grid interconnection standards.

Why Now?

Timing Sri Lanka's policy emphasis on renewable energy and its updated procurement approach for solar projects create a favorable environment to progress large-scale PV projects that can improve supply diversity and reduce exposure to fossil fuel price volatility. The project aims to align with national generation expansion priorities and current developer procurement channels.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

– Execution-focused guidance on project structuring, EPC selection criteria, and procurement readiness

– Hands-on support refining technical and commercial documentation for investor and lender review

– Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders and advisors to support local permitting and grid integration

– Mentorship on operational readiness and transition plans from construction to long-term O&M

Program Plan (first 30–60 days)

Initial Work Plan In the opening phase FasterCapital and J & J Power will review the project's technical baseline, risk allocation in procurement documents, and EPC tender materials; prioritize outstanding permits and grid studies; and produce a targeted milestone plan to guide procurement and financial structuring. The program emphasizes actionable deliverables and decision-ready documentation.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support J & J Power through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'”

Competitive Landscape

Industry Context Large-scale solar procurement in Sri Lanka is moving to competitive frameworks for projects of this scale. Developers will need to demonstrate robust technical design, bankable commercial terms, and credible execution capability to secure PPA approvals and financing. Project sponsors that can present clear EPC, grid-integration, and O&M plans are positioned to progress through procurement cycles efficiently.

90-Day Outlook

Next Steps Over the next quarter, FasterCapital and J & J Power will complete a project readiness checklist, finalize EPC tender documents, confirm grid interconnection requirements with CEB, and prepare investor-facing materials to support financing conversations. Deliverables are aimed at reducing execution risk ahead of formal procurement.

About J & J Power

J & J Power (a subsidiary of J & J Emigration and Consultancy Services (Pvt) Ltd) is developing a 150 MW ground-mounted solar PV project in Sri Lanka intended for grid connection under a CEB PPA. The project scope includes full EPC delivery, commissioning, and long-term operation planning. Founded by Jayanath Dissanayake.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.