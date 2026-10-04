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ALMARAI DELIVERS BROAD-BASED REVENUE GROWTH IN Q3 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Continued demand across core categories and increasing contribution from recent investments support resilient performance. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Q3 2026 HIGHLIGHTS:
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Revenue of SAR 6.19 billion, up 11% compared with SAR 5.55 billion in Q3 2025.
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Broad-based sales growth across markets, product categories and channels, supported by poultry expansion and the contribution from the water business acquisition.
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Net profit of SAR 617.8 million, broadly stable year-on-year, as higher feed shipping, distribution and energy costs, significantly offset the benefit of revenue growth.
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