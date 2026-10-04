ALMARAI DELIVERS BROAD-BASED REVENUE GROWTH IN Q3 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Continued demand across core categories and increasing contribution from recent investments support resilient performance. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Revenue of SAR 6.19 billion, up 11% compared with SAR 5.55 billion in Q3 2025.

Broad-based sales growth across markets, product categories and channels, supported by poultry expansion and the contribution from the water business acquisition.

Net profit of SAR 617.8 million, broadly stable year-on-year, as higher feed shipping, distribution and energy costs, significantly offset the benefit of revenue growth.

Q3 2026 HIGHLIGHTS:

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – October 2026: Almarai Company“Almarai” or the“Company”, 2280 on the Saudi Exchange, the world's largest vertically integrated dairy company and the largest food and beverage manufacturing and distribution company in MENA, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2026 (Q3), reflecting resilient demand across its core categories and continued disciplined execution.

Revenue reached SAR 6.19 billion in Q3, up 11% compared with SAR 5.55 billion in Q3 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, revenue was up 10% to SAR 18.22 billion, compared with SAR 16.61 billion in the same period of 2025. Net profit in Q3 2026 was SAR 617.8 million, up 1% compared with SAR 613.2 million due to an improved revenue mix, which was largely offset by the increase in dairy feed shipping costs, in addition to higher distribution costs driven by elevated energy expenses. For the first nine months of 2026, net profit was broadly stable at SAR 1.99 billion compared to the same period in 2025.

Revenue growth was broad-based across markets, product categories and sales channels. The performance was supported by higher poultry volumes following recent capacity expansion, growth in dairy sales in Egypt and the contribution from the water business acquisition.

Against this backdrop, Almarai continued to benefit from sustained demand across key markets and the ramp-up of recent capacity investments. The Company's market leadership, cost-control initiatives and operational improvements helped support performance amid continued external cost pressures.

Fawaz Al Jasser, CEO of Almarai Company, said:

“Almarai delivered broad-based revenue growth in the third quarter of 2026, supported by the strength of our brands, continued demand across our core categories and disciplined execution across the business. The investments we have made in recent years are increasingly contributing to growth and strengthening our ability to serve consumers across our markets.”

Category Performance:

The dairy and juice category benefited from sustained demand and an improved revenue mix. Continued innovation and portfolio development supported the Company's response to evolving consumer preferences.

The bakery category delivered improved performance, supported by a stronger sales mix, product innovation and disciplined cost management. The business also continued to pursue targeted product development and selective growth opportunities.

The protein category recorded a lower net profit contribution compared with Q3 2025, reflecting poultry market supply conditions, higher distribution costs driven by elevated energy expenses and ramp-up costs.

During the quarter, Almarai continued to strengthen its operational and financial capabilities. This progress was recognized through awards for digital transformation at the“LEAP 2026” conference as well as Islamic Issuer of the Year 2026 and Best Sukuk in Food & Beverage at The Asset Triple A Islamic Finance Awards 2026.

Outlook:

Almarai is confident in the underlying strength of its business, supported by trusted brands, leading market positions and an integrated manufacturing and distribution network. The Company remains focused on disciplined execution and sustainable profitable growth.