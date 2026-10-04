FBI Director Kash Patel Gets Engaged To Country Singer Alexis Wilkins

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Kash Patel recently got engaged to country singer Alexis Wilkins. The couple announced the good news via their respective posts on X. Alexis shared an adorable picture in which she could be seen flaunting her engagement ring as she posed with her fiancé. "Went and got the law involved," she captioned the post. Patel reshared Alexis' post and captioned it using emoticon icons of an engagement ring and a red heart.

How The Couple Met

As per the New York Post, Patel and Alexis met at a friend's event in Nashville in 2022 and began dating in early 2023.

“We just happened to meet,” Wilkins recalled last year about their relationship, brushing off a question about their age gap in an interview on the“Megyn Kelly Show.”“I have always liked [him], when I met him, I just liked that he was so, so honest,” Wilkins added.“He's exactly who he is all the time. His character is incredible. His values are incredible.”

The pair's relationship has received a lot of attention since Patel took charge of the bureau in 2025. (ANI)

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