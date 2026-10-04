The War Washington Won't Count

MENAFN - Gulf Times)



On September 14, an Iranian cruise missile found its mark in the Strait of Hormuz. It struck a vessel carrying eight US Marines. They breathed smoke. Some showed signs of brain trauma. The Pentagon said nothing learned of the attack weeks later, from NBC News. The eight Marines entered the official casualty database almost 10 days after the strike did 29 Navy sailors, wounded at times and places the Navy still declines to name. A Navy official told The Intercept that the casualties were“fully validated”. He would not identify the units silence is now the story. Seven months into a war Washington insists it is winning, the United States cannot or will not tell its citizens what the war costs numbers it does release keep climbing. Of 880 American troops wounded or killed, 444 fell after July 7. That was the day the administration declared Operation Epic Fury over.

Iran's hit-and-run seaIran lost its navy in the first month. It did not lose the strait struck hard at the outset. On March 4, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that a US submarine had sunk the frigate IRIS Dena off Sri Lanka.“An American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters,” he said March 11, the United States claimed 60 Iranian warships sunk, Tehran never planned to fight fleet against fleet Revolutionary Guard fights from the shore. It hides mobile launchers along a rugged coast. It sends fast boats out of island coves. It launches drones in waves, then vanishes before American jets can find the launch site method showed itself on May 7. Iran fired missiles, launched drones and sent small boats at three destroyers, the USS Truxtun, USS Mason and USS Rafael Peralta, as they transited Hormuz Command said no US asset was struck. Yet the attack forced a defensive barrage and a round of retaliatory strikes multiplies the threat. The strait narrows to 21 nautical miles Clark, a retired Navy commander at the Hudson Institute, warned in March that the challenge lies in“the proximity of the drone launchers and the missile launchers” along the Iranian coast.“Drones can fly low and slow; they can fly fast and low,” he said,“and they can do a lot of damage even to one ship.”The economics favour Tehran too. Defence analyst Kris Osborn notes that Shahed-style drones costing about $20,000 often force the Navy to fire interceptors worth millions exchange drains a destroyer's magazine. A ship with empty launch cells must leave the fight to be reloaded keeps adding layers. On September 7, Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, claimed a new anti-ship missile had flown over an American warship.“This special missile created hell for the Americans, and they fled,” he said Command acknowledged the attack but reported no damage September 8, the Guard announced it had captured a US Dive-LD underwater drone. It now plans to reverse-engineer it.

Washington's doctrine under strainThe US Navy built its fleet for a different war. It is planned for open oceans and a peer rival. Its Aegis destroyers carry layered interceptors carriers project air power far beyond the horizon. In Hormuz, that architecture meets an enemy that refuses to fight on its terms has cycled through approaches imposed a blockade of Iranian ports on April 13. It launched Operation Project Freedom on May 4 to escort shipping, then halted it within days reinstated the blockade on July 14 after the truce collapsed now believe helicopters, fighters and surface drones shield tankers in nighttime convoys USS Theodore Roosevelt is heading to the region early September, Central Command struck Iranian oil tankers after the Guard fired ballistic missiles at a US carrier and destroyer Viscovich, a retired Navy commander, delivered the bluntest verdict in the Centre for International Maritime Security's journal.“Iran has met America's great power forces and methods with asymmetric tactics the US Navy and Marine Corps were unprepared to counter,” he wrote remedy is to pair warships with cheap, expendable unmanned systems. That shift takes time Washington may not have.

The arithmetic of denialOfficial words have not matched official numbers. Hegseth complained in March that“when a few drones get through or tragic things happen, it's front-page news”.Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick later claimed:“There haven't been American deaths.”President Donald Trump called the conflict“small potatoes”.The record says otherwise. The Pentagon's own database lists at least 19 dead, 11 of them from hostile fire September 18, The Washington Post reported that five US officials put the toll at no fewer than 22. The sixth said 23 public database then showed 18. Hegseth answered with an all-caps post:“This is DISGUSTING and FAKE.”The delays tell their own story. Joan Crenshaw worked on the casualty system during the war on terror.“We got it very quickly,” she recalled.A current official told The Intercept that today's lags blend incompetence with deliberate slow-walking to bases followed the same pattern months, the Pentagon played down the February 28 strike on Navy facilities in Manama acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao conceded that Iran“blew the hell out of Bahrain”.

The ghost of the starkThe Gulf has seen this before. On May 17, 1987, an Iraqi jet fired two Exocet missiles into the frigate USS Stark. Thirty-seven American sailors died named them, mourned them, and blamed Tehran for the climate that killed them.A year later, in Operation Praying Mantis, the US Navy sank an Iranian frigate and a gunboat in a single day. The losses were public. So was the reckoning years on, the strait has turned against American power. Iran cannot defeat the US Navy at sea. It does not need to. It needs only to make every transit costly and every loss deniable. Washington has handed Tehran the second half of that strategy by concealing its own wounds.A great power that cannot count its dead cannot weigh its war. The Gulf states whose ports and revenues depend on Hormuz deserve the true ledger. So do the families of the sailors and Marines who pay it.

. The writer is a prominent news anchor, programme presenter and media instructor.