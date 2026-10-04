With Midterms Approaching, Trump And Republicans Likely To Experience The 'Six-Year Itch'

. The writer is a leading scholar specialising in Gulf politics and international political economy, and a fellow at the Baker Institute and co-director of the Middle East Energy Roundtable.

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