Sheikh Joaan Honours Team Qatar Riders At Bayt Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: President of the Olympic Council of Asia H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, honoured Team Qatar riders Faleh Al Ajami and Bassem Mohammed at a ceremony held at Bayt Qatar in Nagoya in recognition of their achievements in the individual show jumping events at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

Al Ajami claimed the gold medal, while Bassem Mohammed secured bronze to give Qatar two podium finishes in the individual competition.

Riding Qapella, Al Ajami delivered when it mattered most in the final stages to secure the top spot in the 1.40-1.50m individual jumping competition with a flawless round in 78.91 seconds.

Bassem, aboard Chaccball, finished third in the challenging 1.55m event, adding another podium finish for Qatar. The individual competition featured some of Asia's leading riders and was contested across two categories based on fence height.

The ceremony was attended by Mohammed bin Yousef Al-Mana, First Vice President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, and Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain, Secretary General of the Qatar Olympic Committee, along with a number of members of the Qatari delegation participating in the Games.

The two medals provided a fitting finale to Qatar's campaign at Aichi-Nagoya 2026, taking its final tally to 18 medals, comprising six gold, six silver and six bronze.