Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Mufti Of Al Quds And Palestinian Territories
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met on Sunday with the Mufti of Al Quds and the Palestinian Territories HE Sheikh Mohammad Ahmad Mohammad Hussein, who is visiting the country.
The meeting discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip, Jerusalem, and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.
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