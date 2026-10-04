Elevate Holistics Launches Telehealth Platform For At-Home, Low-Dose Ketamine Care

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tulsa, Oklahoma, Oct. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevate Holistics, a telehealth provider focused on accessible, clinician-guided wellness care, announces the launch of its online ketamine telehealth platform, offering eligible patients a structured approach to low-dose ketamine treatment from home. The company has years of experience in the alternative medicine space and has helped more than 100,000 patients navigate the process of obtaining legal access to medical cannabis. The platform combines virtual provider evaluations, behavioral health support, ongoing monitoring, and at-home medication fulfillment through licensed pharmacy services.







The team at Elevate Holistics

A Different Approach to Ketamine Care

For years, Elevate Holistics has worked to make alternative medicine easier to access and easier to understand. Through its medical cannabis services, the company has helped more than 100,000 patients navigate the process of getting legal access to medical cards, building its approach around clear information, a straightforward process, and care that treats patients as individuals.

While ketamine has been used clinically for decades, interest in low-dose ketamine has grown alongside research into its potential applications for certain mental health conditions and chronic pain. As research into ketamine therapy continued to develop, Elevate Holistics began exploring how it could bring the same emphasis on education and accessibility to another area of care. Elevate Holistics has developed its model around spaced dosing and active patient participation, rather than treating medication as the sole component of care.

The company says it saw growing interest from people seeking additional options after previous approaches had not provided the results they were looking for. That experience led to the creation of Elevate Ketamine, an online platform designed to connect eligible patients with licensed healthcare providers for virtual evaluations and ongoing care.

The platform uses an approximately 16-dose-per-month schedule with built-in breaks between sessions. According to Elevate Holistics, this approach is intended to provide patients with structured intervals while incorporating behavioral health practices alongside treatment.

"Ketamine is a tool, not a replacement for active participation in your own care," said Aspen, the company's CEO. "Our goal is to give eligible patients access to licensed providers, practical preparation tools, and ongoing support so they can approach each session with greater structure and intention."

Combining Medication With Behavioral Health Support

Elevate Holistics' model incorporates live behavioral health guidance into the treatment process. Before receiving medication, patients participate in a one-hour onboarding session with a licensed behavioral health clinician. The session covers practical preparation strategies, including creating a playlist, establishing a journaling practice, learning breathwork techniques, and preparing an appropriate environment for at-home sessions.

Ongoing check-ins provide an additional opportunity for patients and providers to review progress and address safety concerns. The company emphasizes that individual responses vary and that low-dose ketamine is not presented as a cure.

How the Online Process Works

The platform is designed to allow eligible patients to complete the care process virtually. Patients begin by completing an online health and symptom screening, followed by a telehealth evaluation with a licensed provider.

If ketamine is determined to be appropriate, patients complete their behavioral health onboarding before medication is dispensed. Prescriptions are fulfilled through a licensed compounding pharmacy, with troches shipped directly to the patient's home. Monthly check-ins support continued provider oversight and allow treatment plans to be reviewed as needed.

Elevate Holistics currently serves eligible patients in Arizona, Florida, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Washington, with plans to expand into additional states.

Research and Clinical Context

Ketamine was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as an anesthetic in 1970 and has been used clinically for more than five decades. Research into ketamine's potential applications in mental health has expanded substantially in recent years.

A 2024 randomized, placebo-controlled phase 2 study published in Nature Medicine investigated extended-release oral ketamine tablets for treatment-resistant depression and reported a 72.7% response rate in the relevant treatment group. Individual research findings do not guarantee outcomes for individual patients.

Provider-Guided Care From Home

Elevate Holistics emphasizes licensed healthcare oversight throughout its telehealth process. Providers review patients' medical histories, current medications, symptoms, and other relevant factors before determining whether treatment is appropriate. Certain medical and psychiatric conditions may make patients ineligible.

Ketamine for mental health conditions is prescribed off-label, and all prescriptions are written and monitored by licensed healthcare professionals.

Building on its experience in alternative medicine, Elevate Holistics says its approach is centered on giving patients clear information, professional oversight, and support when considering new treatment options.

To learn more about the process and eligibility requirements, visit .







Elevate Holistics Logo

About Elevate Holistics

Elevate Holistics is an alternative medicine company dedicated to making emerging and established wellness options easier to understand and navigate. The company centers its work on accessible information, transparent processes, and a patient-first approach that encourages people to make informed decisions about their care. With an emphasis on education and individualized support, Elevate Holistics works to simplify complex healthcare experiences while maintaining a focus on responsible, professional service. Its team believes meaningful care begins with listening to patients, addressing their questions, and providing practical resources throughout their journey. Elevate Holistics continues to explore new ways to expand access to personalized healthcare.

Media Contact

Company Name: Elevate Holistics

Contact Person: Aspen Noonan

Email: ...

Phone: (816) 400-4203

Country: United States

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