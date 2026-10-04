Solidrun And Shikino High-Tech Bring Advanced Vision AI To Renesas RZ/V2N Platforms

Shikino's KBCR-S08MM camera successfully integrated with SolidRun's RZ/V2N HummingBoard SBC and SolidSense AIoT platforms

ACCO, ISRAEL, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SolidRun, a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance embedded computing solutions, and Shikino High-Tech Co., Ltd., a provider of advanced camera modules and imaging technologies, today announced the successful integration of Shikino's KBCR-S08MM camera with SolidRun's Renesas RZ/V2N-based HummingBoard and SolidSense AIoT platforms.

The joint engineering effort combines Shikino's imaging expertise with SolidRun's embedded computing and software capabilities to provide a validated foundation for camera-enabled Vision AI applications. The integration includes a dedicated camera adapter, hardware interface enablement, camera drivers, and Linux software support.

SolidRun has successfully completed and validated the camera integration on both HummingBoard RZ/V2N and SolidSense AIoT, providing developers and OEMs with complementary platforms for Vision AI development and field deployment.

From Vision AI Development to Deployment

Through close cooperation between the SolidRun and Shikino engineering teams, the companies addressed the complete camera integration path, including camera interface, power requirements, I2C connectivity, reset signaling, cabling, adapter-board design, and Linux software enablement.

HummingBoard provides a flexible environment for evaluation, software development, camera integration, and system design, while SolidSense AIoT extends the same Vision AI capabilities into a platform designed for field-deployed AIoT applications.

Together, the platforms provide a path from development to deployment for applications including machine vision, industrial automation, robotics, smart monitoring, inspection systems, and other edge AI and computer-vision applications.

SolidRun Quote

“AI processing is increasingly moving closer to the camera, enabling systems to analyze visual data locally and respond in real time. Together with Shikino, we have successfully integrated their camera technology across both our HummingBoard and SolidSense AIoT platforms, giving customers a practical path from Vision AI development to real-world deployment.”

Alexander Schwartz

Head of Product, SolidRun

Shikino High-Tech Quote

“We are delighted to see our collaboration with SolidRun result in a solution that combines the strengths of both companies. By integrating our camera technology across SolidRun's HummingBoard and SolidSense AIoT platforms, we can provide developers with flexible Vision AI solutions for both development and deployment.”

Masanori Fukushima

Executive Officer, General Manager

Product Development Business Dept., Shikino High-Tech Co., Ltd.

About SolidRun

SolidRun is a global developer and manufacturer of embedded computing solutions, including System-on-Modules (SoMs), Single Board Computers (SBCs), industrial PCs, networking platforms, and edge AI systems for industrial IoT, robotics, embedded vision, and other demanding applications.

About Shikino High-Tech

Shikino High-Tech Co., Ltd. develops advanced camera modules, imaging technologies, semiconductor-related solutions, and embedded products for industrial and professional applications.

Media Contacts

Shikino High-Tech Co., Ltd.

Keiji Nagase

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Mirna Waldman

SolidRun Ltd.

+972 51-577-3354

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SolidRun and Shikino High-Tech Bring Advanced Vision AI to Renesas RZ/V2N Platforms News Provided By SolidRun Ltd. October 05, 2026, 02:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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