Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 5: Crude Oil Shock Looms, Check Rates In Delhi, Bengaluru & More
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|Mumbai
|Kolkata
|Chennai
|Bengaluru
|Hyderabad
Why Are Fuel Prices Under Pressure?
Brent crude moved above $103 a barrel early on Monday after gaining almost 5% during the previous week. The market remains sensitive to developments around the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global oil shipments.
Despite attacks and continuing geopolitical risks, Middle Eastern crude exports have recently recovered to levels above those seen before the war on several days, according to shipping data cited by Reuters. The developments are being closely watched because sustained crude-price gains could increase pressure on fuel retailers and eventually influence pump prices.
For motorists, the latest city-wise rates provide a snapshot of what consumers are paying at state-run fuel stations on October 5.
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