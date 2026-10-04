8-Ft Snake Found Hiding Inside Parked Scooter In Uttarakhand Dramatic Rescue (WATCH)
A parked scooter in Uttarakhand's Haldwani turned into the centre of a tense rescue operation after residents discovered an eight-foot-long snake hiding inside the vehicle. The discovery left locals alarmed, with residents quickly alerting others after spotting the giant reptile concealed inside the scooter. As news spread, a crowd gathered around the vehicle.
A video capturing the dramatic scene later surfaced on social media and quickly went viral.
हल्द्वानी में खौफनाक मंजर: हीरानगर क्षेत्र में घर के बाहर खड़ी स्कूटी के अंदर अचानक 8 फीट लंबा विशालकाय सांप घुसने से पूरे इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया! स्कूटी में इतने बड़े सांप को देखकर लोगों के रोंगटे खड़े हो गए और मौके पर अफरा-तफरी का माहौल बन गया.
#Haldwani #UttarakhandNews #ViralVideo
- Kishor Joshi (@KishorJoshi02) October 4, 2026
With the massive snake trapped inside the scooter, a snake catcher and a Forest Department team were called in to safely handle the situation. The rescuers carefully inspected the vehicle and worked to locate the reptile while anxious residents watched from a safe distance.
After nearly 30 minutes of efforts, the eight-foot snake was finally pulled out of the scooter. The reptile was subsequently taken away and released into the forest.
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