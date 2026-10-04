Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Durga Puja Forecast Sun, Clouds Ahead Check

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: According to the Alipore weather department, the monsoon will completely leave West Bengal between October 8 and 14. So, there's no chance of heavy rain during the Puja days, but it will stay muggy due to high humidity

The Alipore weather department predicts the monsoon will completely leave West Bengal between October 8 and 14, ensuring a dry start to the Durga Puja festivities.Kolkata and nearby districts might see a quick drizzle, but there won't be any heavy rain to ruin your pandal hopping. Expect muggy afternoons due to high humidity.While western districts like Purulia and Bankura will experience dry weather, coastal areas of South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur might get scattered light showers.Hilly districts like Darjeeling may get light rain and thunderstorms, while plains like Malda will stay clear. Expect a pleasant, cool chill at night in the hills.With the monsoon withdrawing early, the main festival days from Sasthi to Dashami are expected to be completely rain-free, offering lovely and clear skies for everyone.