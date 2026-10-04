Unmanned Systems Forces Hit Nearly 500 Energy Facilities In Russia, Occupied Territories In Three Months

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert "Magyar" Brovdi reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, over a period of ten days, USF units carried out successful strikes on, among other targets, 44 energy facilities in Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by the enemy: 17 facilities in Crimea, 14 in the Donetsk region, five in the Luhansk region, six in the Zaporizhzhia region, and one each in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

USF hit 38 more Russian energy facilities, including 10 in Crimea

The targets hit included the 110-kV Zasiadko, Poshtovyi HPP-1, Pivnichna, 220-kV Smolianka and DE-09 substations in temporarily occupied Donetsk; the 330-kV Chaikino substation in temporarily occupied Makiivka, Donetsk region; the 35-kV Chornomorske, Medvedieve, Krasnosilska, Berezivka, Slovianske, Kumove, Shturm Perekopu, Mykhailivka, Voinka and Vyshneva substations in temporarily occupied Crimea; and the 330-kV Pershokostiantynivka substation in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region.

Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service