Sheikh Hamdan Stresses Need To Innovate Education As Dubai Explores New School Models

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Children in Dubai should not be educated in the same way previous generations were, with Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum repeatedly stressing the need for 'innovation' in schools, the KHDA chief, Aisha Miran has revealed.

Sheikh Hamdan's message has become a recurring theme in discussions around the emirate's education strategy, according to the chief of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), as the emirate explores new school models and ways of reshaping education for future generations.

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“He believes that we should innovate in education,” the KHDA chief said, explaining that the emirate's leadership does not want future generations to simply inherit the same school model.

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“We shouldn't have the typical school, or the school that we attended. Our kids and our grandchildren should not attend the same kind of school.”

The comments come as Dubai looks at alternative approaches to schooling, including innovative models that could offer families different ways of accessing education.

The KHDA said the emirate has already approved an innovative licensing policy and is examining the requirements that would allow such models to operate.

“Dubai - we always say, is a test bed for any kind of innovation,” she said, adding that the emirate was open to experimenting with different approaches.

“For us, we welcome any kind of innovation, be it the Alpha model (uses personalised, AI-supported mastery learning to deliver core academics in a concentrated part of the school day) or any other model.”

The authority is also aware of other models being developed in the emirate, although details remain confidential while they are being tested.

“There are actually a few other models currently being implemented in Dubai,” the KHDA chief said.

Miran added,“What I can say is that there are a few pilots running before they can be seen.”

But innovation, the official stressed, will not mean compromising on the fundamentals of education. Any new model will still have to meet requirements around child safety, academic standards and student development.

“However, we also need to ensure certain parameters, as I said - safeguarding children, ensuring their academic excellence, their well-being and their self-development.”

The push for new models comes as Dubai continues to see demand for more school places. Seven new schools opened in the emirate this academic year, while 11 applications are currently under review for the next two years.

Alongside new models, the KHDA is also looking at how to make Dubai more attractive to teachers and reduce disruption for students when educators leave schools.

The authority is developing an educator well-being strategy focusing on enhancing teacher wellbeing to support retention, motivation, and teaching quality, covering the entire teacher journey,“from recruitment to retention”.

“If we want to be the place that attracts the best talent and the best teachers,” the KHDA chief said, the system needs to address several factors.

“Within that, continuing professional development (CPD) is important. Recognition and exposure are important. Work-life balance is important. These are aspects that we want to look into.”

The KHDA is also considering a policy to prevent teachers from resigning during the academic semester, with the focus firmly on minimising disruption to students.

The chief said the authority is collecting data as it works on the policy, pointing out that replacing a teacher mid-semester does not necessarily mean a student gets the same level of subject expertise.

“Teachers must discouraged from resigning during an academic semester, because our main objective is the student. We have a learning-centric approach.”

The authority's school-planning strategy is also aimed at ensuring families do not have to travel long distances simply to find the curriculum or fee range they need.

Dubai's education master plan will examine where schools are located, whether communities have enough - or too many - places, and whether the schools available reflect local demand.

The KHDA chief said the authority is working with developers, zoning authorities, Dubai Municipality and the RTA to better match school provision with communities.

“If I have a community that wants, let's say, a British curriculum at a certain fee level, then I'd rather provide that school in this neighbourhood and not have them commute 45 minutes to an hour to get to school.”

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