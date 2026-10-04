GRP Personnel Shot At By Three Unidentified Men In Amritsar BJP Condemns Attack, Questions Mann Govt

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Punjab Police was shot at by three unidentified motorcycle-borne men while he was returning home from duty in Amritsar, with the incident prompting BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu to condemn the attack and question the Bhagwant Mann government over the law and order situation in the state.

ASI Sukhchain Singh, who is currently posted with the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Amritsar, was travelling towards his home in Jagdev Khurd village under the jurisdiction of Ajnala police station when the attack took place.

According to police, the incident occurred near a canal bridge close to his village. Singh was travelling on his motorcycle when three unidentified persons, also travelling on a motorcycle, opened fire at him from close range.

DSP Dharmendra Kalyan said, "Today, one of our police personnel, ASI Sukhchain Singh, who is currently posted at GRP Amritsar, was returning home from duty. His home is located in Jagdev Khurd village under the Ajnala police station jurisdiction. As he reached near his village, close to the canal, three unknown persons who were on a motorcycle, and Sukhchain Singh was also on a motorcycle, fired at him from close range. The bullet struck his left shoulder and passed through. He has been admitted to the hospital, and an FIR has been registered..."

Following the shooting, an FIR was registered, and police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the accused. The motive behind the attack is yet to be established.

Reacting strongly to the incident, BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu condemned the attack and questioned the Punjab government over the safety of police personnel and ordinary citizens.

Bittu posted on X:“How many more police personnel will be attacked? What is the Bhagwant Mann government doing? Not a day goes by without gunshots, killings or extortion in Punjab.“Rangla Punjab”? Today, Punjab is living under the fear of gangsters. Three ASIs have already been martyred. Now the police force is being targeted again. If the police themselves are unsafe, how can ordinary citizens feel secure? Daylight killings, extortion and attacks on police- is this your“change”? CM Bhagwant Mann, stop the publicity and Delhi politics. Punjab wants answers and decisive action.”

Bittu alleged that Punjab was witnessing repeated incidents of shootings, killings, extortion and attacks on police personnel, raising concerns over the state's law and order situation.

Referring to the latest attack, the BJP MP questioned how ordinary citizens could feel secure when police personnel themselves were being targeted. He also alleged that the situation was contrary to the Punjab government's claims of providing a safe and secure environment for people.