SPCX Stock Climbs Overnight: Musk Teases Spacexsi After Trump's SI Push - Analyst Calls Shares 'Unusually Cheap'



Musk signaled a SpaceXAI-to-SpaceXSI rename, declaring,“SpaceX is a super intelligence company.”

The proposed rebrand follows Trump's government terminology change and announcement of a Super Intelligence Force. SpaceX completed three launches in under 13 hours on Thursday, including a mission carrying Google's first Project Suncatcher orbital AI chip test.

Shares of Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SPCX) climbed over 1% overnight late Sunday as CEO Elon Musk signaled a SpaceXSI rebrand for the company's AI unit, following U.S. President Donald Trump's push to replace“AI” with“super intelligence.”

SPCX stock jumped 7% on Friday to close at $158.96, bringing its weekly gain to 7% and marking its best week in nearly two months.

SpaceXAI Set For Another Name Change

“No more AI,” Musk said on X on Sunday, followed by“SI” and“It's better.” He also declared:“SpaceX is a super intelligence company.” When asked whether SpaceXAI could become SpaceXSI, Musk replied:“Yes, we will make that change.”

The proposed rename would mark the AI business's third identity since February, when SpaceX acquired xAI. The division adopted the SpaceXAI name in July. However, Musk did not disclose a timetable or details on how the change would affect Grok or other products.

His comments followed Trump's Sept. 29 executive order directing federal agencies to adopt“Super Intelligence” and“SI” terminology wherever legally permitted. Musk had already used the terminology at last week's White House gathering, correcting himself mid-sentence:“I think it is worth highlighting the positive benefits of A.I.... S.I., pardon me.”

Over the weekend, Trump also announced the formation of a Super Intelligence Force to coordinate the government's work on tech and its engagement with tech companies, consumers and public interest groups.

Analyst Sees 89% Upside Ahead Of Flight 15

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley called shares“unusually cheap” ahead of Starship Flight 15, according to an excerpt shared on X by Tesla investor and influencer Sawyer Merritt. His unchanged $300 target implies about 89% upside from current levels.

“We think that over the next few weeks (ahead of Starship Flight 15), investors can take advantage of a unique opportunity to buy shares that look unusually cheap,” the firm said, according to Merritt's post.

“We expect developments over the next few months will help investors better appreciate the role of SPCX in addressing the critical bottlenecks of power and chip making, potentially unlocking earnings growth and multiple expansion for the stock.”

Starship's Next Test And Google's Orbital Chips

Last week, Starship reached orbit for the first time and deployed 26 next-generation Starlink satellites. Flight 14 ended earlier than planned with a Pacific splashdown near Hawaii, making reliability and spacecraft recovery key areas to watch on Flight 15.

SpaceX also completed three launches in less than 13 hours on Thursday: NASA's Crew-13 astronaut mission to the International Space Station, the Transporter-18 rideshare mission and the classified NROL-97 mission.

Transporter-18 carried a Planet Labs satellite equipped with Google's tensor processing units, marking Project Suncatcher's first test of AI chips in orbit. The experiment will examine whether the hardware can operate reliably in space. Google said it had established contact with the satellite and that it was operating as expected.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About SPCX?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for SPCX slipped to 'bullish' from 'extremely bullish' levels a day ago amid 'high' message volume.

SPCX sentiment and message volume as of October 4 | Source: Stocktwits

One bullish user said,“$SPCX this is an AI company ultimately, place your bet”

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Another user said,“$SPCX so now 160 is the new speed bump. See you at 200.”

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SPCX stock has declined 1% year to date.

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