The Integrated Backup And Recovery Services Market Is Projected To Grow At A 12.3% CAGR Through 2030

The Integrated Backup and Recovery Services Market Size

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's The Integrated Backup and Recovery Services Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The integrated backup and recovery services market is witnessing strong momentum as organizations increasingly prioritize data protection and business continuity. With the rising complexity of digital operations and growing cybersecurity risks, this sector is set to experience substantial advancement in the coming years. Let's delve into the current market size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and future outlook for integrated backup and recovery services.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Integrated Backup and Recovery Services Market

The integrated backup and recovery services market has experienced rapid expansion recently. Its value is projected to rise from $25.59 billion in 2025 to $28.85 billion in 2026, reflecting a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. This growth has been fueled by several factors such as increasing volumes of enterprise data, greater reliance on digital business processes, a higher rate of data loss incidents, wider adoption of disaster recovery strategies, and tightening regulatory demands concerning data retention.

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Looking ahead, this market is anticipated to grow even more robustly, reaching $45.92 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.3%. Key contributors to this forecasted surge include the growing necessity for ransomware protection, broader use of automated recovery workflows, escalating demand for business continuity solutions, expansion of hybrid IT infrastructures, and an increasing requirement for speedy data restoration. Emerging trends shaping the market during this period involve greater implementation of automated backup management, enhanced real-time data recovery capabilities, integration of unified data protection platforms, development of ransomware-resilient backup solutions, and rising demand for scalable restoration services.

Understanding Integrated Backup and Recovery Services

Integrated backup and recovery services encompass a comprehensive range of data protection functions, combining data backup, recovery, and disaster recovery within a single cohesive system. These services enable organizations to securely store critical data copies and ensure quick restoration when data loss occurs due to cyberattacks, system failures, natural disasters, or other disruptions. By providing this unified approach, companies can minimize downtime and safeguard operational continuity.

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Key Growth Drivers for the Integrated Backup and Recovery Services Market

One of the primary forces propelling market expansion is the rising threat landscape in cybersecurity. Cybersecurity threats involve malicious activities designed to disrupt or gain unauthorized access to digital assets, networks, and information systems. As businesses increasingly depend on digital platforms, cloud services, and interconnected systems, the attack surface broadens, offering more opportunities for cybercriminals to exploit weaknesses.

Integrated backup and recovery services play a crucial role in cybersecurity preparedness by allowing organizations to recover vital data swiftly, reduce operational interruptions, and sustain business functions after cyber incidents. For instance, in March 2024, the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) reported an 18% rise in ransomware complaints in the US, from 2,385 cases in 2022 to 2,825 cases in 2023. This surge in cybersecurity incidents underscores the growing need for reliable data protection solutions, thereby driving demand within this market.

Regional Market Insights for Integrated Backup and Recovery Services

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the integrated backup and recovery services market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics and opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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The Integrated Backup and Recovery Services Market Is Projected to Grow at a 12.3% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 05, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional



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